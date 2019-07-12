As Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) Stock Price Rose, Holder Weybosset Research & Management Lifted Its Holding; Nike (NKE) Holder Bank Of The West Has Cut Holding

Bank Of The West decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 30.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West sold 7,388 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,072 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44M, down from 24,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $88.29. About 3.83M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS PARKER WILL BE CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT, CEO BEYOND 2020; 02/04/2018 – Nike tops Wall Street expectations; confirms deal with Amazon; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – ELLIOTT HILL, FORMER PRESIDENT OF NIKE GEOGRAPHIES, WILL TAKE ON NEW ROLE AS PRESIDENT OF CONSUMER AND MARKETPLACE; 16/04/2018 – His departure follows recent turnover in Nike’s executive ranks amid allegations of inappropriate workplace behavior; 22/03/2018 – BNN: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100M in profit; 17/04/2018 – Three More Executives to Exit Nike; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Exits Nike, Cuts Manulife Financial; 23/05/2018 – The N.F.L. and Nike Make Room for Fanatics; 22/03/2018 – Nike Acquires Customer Data Analytics Company Zodiac — MarketWatch; 24/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics. Via @DelRey:

Weybosset Research & Management Llc increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 38.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weybosset Research & Management Llc bought 10,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,956 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.96 million, up from 28,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weybosset Research & Management Llc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $174.95. About 472,292 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 6.65% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.08% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 09/03/2018 – LABCORP – COVANCE DRUG DEVELOPMENT BUSINESS HAS FORMED A GLOBAL IMMUNOLOGY AND IMMUNOTOXICOLOGY UNIT; 08/03/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Labcorp, Cuts Marsh & McLennan; 14/05/2018 – Wellness Corporate Solutions Launches Upgraded Employee Wellness Portal; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP SEES 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 10.0% TO 12.0% OVER 2017 REVENUE OF $10.31 BLN; 22/03/2018 – LabCorp and Appalachian Regional Healthcare Create Comprehensive Laboratory Collaboration; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-term Strategic Partnership with LabCorp; 20/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS REPORTS EXPANSION OF LABCORP NATIONAL PAC; 21/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Roper Technologies, Basic Energy Services, Laboratory Corporation of America, Brown For; 21/04/2018 – DJ Nano Labs Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTLE); 30/04/2018 – LabCorp Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Sell Covance Food Solutions to Eurofins for $670 Million

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $36.00 million activity.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Trump/Xi Meeting Tops The News, But Nike Earnings, Financial Stress Test Also In Focus – Benzinga” on June 28, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: NKE, AMRN, GS – Investorplace.com” published on July 02, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Big Questions Nike Will Answer for Investors This Week – The Motley Fool” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “How To Trade Nike’s Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Nike’s U.S. Flag Sneaker Brouhaha Will Also Pass – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Bank Of The West, which manages about $855.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13,214 shares to 147,792 shares, valued at $17.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 840 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,608 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Sp 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley owns 12.50 million shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Country Club Na holds 0.25% or 25,690 shares. Raymond James Fincl Service Advisors holds 0.11% or 304,571 shares. Cambridge Research Advsr Inc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 86,467 shares. Frontier Inv Management Company owns 8,572 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Natl Asset Management Inc holds 14,637 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Optimum Advsr stated it has 22,571 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. D L Carlson Gru invested 1.14% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). The New York-based Guardian Life Of America has invested 0.04% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Heritage Wealth Advisors holds 150 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 121,357 were accumulated by Bbva Compass Bankshares. Sit Invest Assoc, Minnesota-based fund reported 6,150 shares. Palisade Asset Limited Liability Corporation invested in 39,000 shares. Security Savings Bank Of So Dak has 33,537 shares. Highland Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.49% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

More notable recent Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Deutsche Bank Upgrades Laboratory Corporation of America (LH) to Buy – StreetInsider.com” on June 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “LabCorp discloses data breach at external collection agency – Seeking Alpha” published on June 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 21, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Laboratory Corporation of America Holdingsâ€™s (NYSE:LH) Investment Returns Are Lagging Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Middleton & Ma holds 0.05% or 2,115 shares. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc has 0.04% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Tributary Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 2,100 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Lord Abbett Ltd, a New Jersey-based fund reported 76,970 shares. Ci holds 0.84% or 977,040 shares. Stifel Fin Corporation stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). New Jersey-based Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Principal Grp Inc Inc has 0.02% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Carderock Management holds 1.61% or 25,850 shares. Fdx Advisors Incorporated reported 2,845 shares stake. Retirement System Of Alabama, a Alabama-based fund reported 45,912 shares. The Ohio-based Camelot Portfolios Llc has invested 0.11% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). 13,032 are held by Amalgamated Savings Bank. 33,538 are held by Apg Asset Nv. 1,700 were reported by Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation.