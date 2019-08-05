As Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) Stock Price Rose, Allen Investment Management Has Upped Position; Shareholder Waterfront Capital Partners Has Lifted Boyd Gaming (BYD) Stake

Allen Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 12.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc bought 109,676 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The hedge fund held 955,887 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $146.23M, up from 846,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $164.77. About 586,995 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Laboratory Corporation of America H, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LH); 09/03/2018 – LABCORP – COVANCE DRUG DEVELOPMENT BUSINESS HAS FORMED A GLOBAL IMMUNOLOGY AND IMMUNOTOXICOLOGY UNIT; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation Sees 2018 Adj EPS $11.30-Adj EPS $11.70; 25/05/2018 – LABCORP TO BECOME A PFD NATIONAL LABORATORY FOR AETNA; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q EPS $1.67; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S: LABCORP’S DIVESTITURE OF FOOD SOLUTIONS BUSINESS IS; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Adj EPS $2.78; 25/05/2018 – LabCorp to Become a Preferred National Laboratory for Aetna; 06/03/2018 – LABCORP – ON TRACK TO DELIVER $150 MLN IN CUMULATIVE NEW REVENUE FROM COVANCE ACQUISITION THROUGH 2018 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s: Labcorp’s Divestiture Of Food Solutions Business Is Credit Positive

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) by 70.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc bought 316,577 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.71% . The hedge fund held 762,600 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.87 million, up from 446,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Boyd Gaming Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $26.1. About 1.83 million shares traded or 57.06% up from the average. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.25% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.25% the S&P500.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42 million and $686.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 264,477 shares to 861,000 shares, valued at $38.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) by 266,124 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 199,900 shares, and cut its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI).

More notable recent Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “It’s A Good Time To Buy BP – Cramer’s Lightning Round (10/30/18) – Seeking Alpha” on October 31, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Strap In For Q4 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 29, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Disney+ And Bank Majors Step Out – Seeking Alpha” on April 06, 2019. More interesting news about Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Mid-Cap Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Does Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 02, 2019.

More notable recent Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Laboratory of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 62% – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “LabCorp Expands Consumer-Initiated Test Offering – Business Wire” published on July 22, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AFL, Agilent, Allergan, Barrick Gold, Cognex, Hilton, Lloyds, MetLife, Slack, Wingstop and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Laboratory Corporation of America EPS beats by $0.01, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Jul 10, 2019 – Laboratory Corp Of America Holdings (LH) CFO, EVP Glenn A Eisenberg Sold $983,260 of Shares – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $692,993 activity. 3,700 shares were sold by BELINGARD JEAN-LUC, worth $540,407.

Allen Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.32 billion and $3.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,320 shares to 162,693 shares, valued at $22.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 28,523 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 206,135 shares, and cut its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).