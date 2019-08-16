As Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) Shares Rose, Shareholder Weitz Investment Management Lowered by $2.29 Million Its Stake; As Under Armour (UA) Market Value Rose, Biondo Investment Advisors Boosted Stake

Weitz Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weitz Investment Management Inc sold 15,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 674,275 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.15 million, down from 689,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $166.11. About 306,840 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 09/03/2018 – Covance Forms Immunology & Immunotoxicology Unit Focused on Biologic Drug Development; 07/03/2018 – Bionik Laboratories Corp. and Curexo Enter Exclusive Distribution Agreement for Sale of Robotic Rehabilitation Systems in U.S. and South Korea; 24/04/2018 – LABCORP – CO, MOUNT SINAI HEALTH SYSTEM HAVE BEGUN IMPLEMENTING PROGRAM TO STANDARDIZE & OPTIMIZE INPATIENT LAB SERVICES ACROSS MOUNT SINAI SYSTEM; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s: Labcorp’s Divestiture Of Food Solutions Business Is Credit Positive; 26/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to ltem 9 Labs Corp. and New Ticker Symbol “INLB”; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q EPS $1.67; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – BACKLOG AT END OF QUARTER WAS $9.17 BLN FOR COVANCE DRUG DEVELOPMENT; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-term Strategic Partnership with LabCorp; 25/05/2018 – LabCorp, Aetna Extend, Expanded Existing Agreement; 20/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS – AGREEMENT WITH LABCORP TO FURTHER EXPAND CO’S NETWORK OF CYTOLOGY PROVIDERS IN SUPPORT OF ITS THYROID MOLECULAR BUSINESS UNIT

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Under Armour Inc (UA) by 19.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc bought 32,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.35% . The institutional investor held 199,950 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.23 million, up from 167,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Under Armour Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $16.81. About 1.10 million shares traded. Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) has risen 8.89% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.89% the S&P500.

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $423.40M and $398.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 6,053 shares to 149,675 shares, valued at $35.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.85 earnings per share, up 4.01% or $0.11 from last year’s $2.74 per share. LH’s profit will be $278.45 million for 14.57 P/E if the $2.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.93 actual earnings per share reported by Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.73% negative EPS growth.

Weitz Investment Management Inc, which manages about $5.99B and $2.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 75,150 shares to 185,150 shares, valued at $17.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gardner Denver Hldgs Inc by 30,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 230,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC).