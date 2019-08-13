As Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) Share Value Rose, Weybosset Research & Management Has Boosted Stake; As Chevron New (CVX) Shares Rose, Holder Cushing Asset Management LP Has Lowered Position

Weybosset Research & Management Llc increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 38.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weybosset Research & Management Llc bought 10,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 38,956 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.96 million, up from 28,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weybosset Research & Management Llc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $165.56. About 244,618 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 30/04/2018 – LabCorp to Sell Covance Food Solutions to Eurofins for $670 Million; 23/04/2018 – DJ Laboratory Corporation of America H, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LH); 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE OF $11.30 TO $11.70, UNCHANGED FROM PRIOR GUIDANCE; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp: Transaction With Europe’s Eurofins Is Expected to Close in the Third Quarter of 2018; 23/04/2018 – LabCorp at Walgreens Expands into Florida; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – BOARD AUTHORIZED AN INCREASE IN COMPANY’S TOTAL SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO A TOTAL OF $1.0 BLN; 24/04/2018 – LABCORP – CO, MOUNT SINAI HEALTH SYSTEM HAVE BEGUN IMPLEMENTING PROGRAM TO STANDARDIZE & OPTIMIZE INPATIENT LAB SERVICES ACROSS MOUNT SINAI SYSTEM; 22/03/2018 – LabCorp and Appalachian Regional Healthcare Create Comprehensive Laboratory Collaboration; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP 1Q NET REV. $2.85B, EST. $2.78B; 20/03/2018 – lnterpace Diagnostics Announces Expansion of LabCorp National Agreement

Cushing Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 12.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cushing Asset Management Lp sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The hedge fund held 20,110 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48M, down from 23,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cushing Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $122.38. About 2.51 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 21/05/2018 – Glencore Close to Buying Chevron’s Southern Africa Assets for $1 Bln -Bloomberg; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 68 PERCENT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING A REPORT ON LOBBYING; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Net $3.6B; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CFO: NEED TO SEE SUSTAINED CASH FLOWS BEFORE BUYBACKS; 06/03/2018 – Chevron says looking to resume share buybacks; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON EXECUTIVES SPEAK AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 23/04/2018 – Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Sees $18B FY18 Investment Progra; 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week; 14/04/2018 – Venezuela empowers oil minister Quevedo to reform energy sector

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Gru Ltd Liability has 0.11% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 3,420 shares. Brinker Cap holds 5,656 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Hallmark Capital reported 1.7% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Fairfield Bush Co has 37,345 shares for 1.9% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement System invested in 0.06% or 19,033 shares. Us Retail Bank De holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 27,162 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). The California-based Stonebridge Capital Management Incorporated has invested 0.46% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Janney Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). The Minnesota-based Speece Thorson Cap Group Inc Inc has invested 3.53% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Williams Jones & Assoc Ltd Com reported 4,095 shares. Johnson Fin holds 0.01% or 674 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer & stated it has 1,812 shares. 29,990 are held by Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership. Jlb Associates owns 4,067 shares.

Cushing Asset Management Lp, which manages about $4.99 billion and $2.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 7,940 shares to 57,131 shares, valued at $3.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 90,677 shares in the quarter, for a total of 229,438 shares, and has risen its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA).

