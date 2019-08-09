As Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) Share Price Rose, Holder First Allied Advisory Services Cut Its Position; Crawford Investment Counsel Maintains Holding in Bancfirst (BANF)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 43.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Allied Advisory Services Inc sold 2,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 3,069 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $468,000, down from 5,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $165.28. About 252,218 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 25/04/2018 – LABCORP 1Q NET REV. $2.85B, EST. $2.78B; 23/04/2018 – LabCorp at Walgreens Expands into Florida; 20/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS – UNDER NEW AGREEMENT, PHYSICIANS WILL BE ABLE TO ORDER BOTH THYROID BIOPSY ANALYSIS AND MOLECULAR TESTING FROM INTERPACE; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP SEES 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 10.0% TO 12.0% OVER 2017 REVENUE OF $10.31 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Adj EPS $2.78; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – BACKLOG AT END OF QUARTER WAS $9.17 BLN FOR COVANCE DRUG DEVELOPMENT; 27/04/2018 – News On Airware Labs Corp. (AIRW) Now Under INLB; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Rev $2.8B; 07/03/2018 – Bionik Laboratories Corp. and Curexo Enter Exclusive Distribution Agreement for Sale of Robotic Rehabilitation Systems in U.S; 25/04/2018 – Labcorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Bancfirst Corp (BANF) by 9.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc bought 6,858 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 79,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.15M, up from 72,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Bancfirst Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $55.36. About 27,057 shares traded. BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF) has declined 6.36% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.36% the S&P500. Some Historical BANF News: 19/04/2018 – BancFirst Total Assets Were $7.6 Billion at March 31; 19/04/2018 BancFirst 1Q EPS 89c; 19/04/2018 – BANCFIRST 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.66%; 22/04/2018 – DJ BancFirst Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BANF); 19/04/2018 – BancFirst 1Q Net Interest Income $63 Million; 20/04/2018 – BANCFIRST CORP BANF.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $59; 19/04/2018 – BANCFIRST 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 82C; 19/04/2018 – BANCFIRST CORP- NET INTEREST INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 INCREASED TO $63.0 MILLION COMPARED TO $54.8 MILLION FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017

Analysts await Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.85 earnings per share, up 4.01% or $0.11 from last year’s $2.74 per share. LH’s profit will be $285.57M for 14.50 P/E if the $2.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.93 actual earnings per share reported by Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.73% negative EPS growth.

