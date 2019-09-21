As Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) Share Price Rose, Carlson Capital LP Has Lowered Stake; Stephens Decreased Stake in Calavo Growers (CVGW) by $712,416

Stephens Inc decreased its stake in Calavo Growers Inc (CVGW) by 40.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Inc sold 7,421 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.87% . The institutional investor held 10,977 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.06 million, down from 18,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Inc who had been investing in Calavo Growers Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $94.38. About 294,148 shares traded or 64.49% up from the average. Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) has declined 4.39% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.39% the S&P500. Some Historical CVGW News: 24/05/2018 – Calavo Growers Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Calavo Growers at Tour Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 25/05/2018 – Calavo Investor Misstep; 07/03/2018 Calavo Growers Tour Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 14; 20/04/2018 – DJ Calavo Growers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVGW); 07/03/2018 – CALAVO GROWERS INC CVGW.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.97, REV VIEW $1.28 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – CALAVO GROWERS INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR DOUBLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AND EPS FOR FISCAL 2018; 15/05/2018 – Otter Creek Adds Potlatch, Exits MGIC, Cuts Calavo Growers: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Calavo Growers 1Q EPS 41c; 07/03/2018 – Calavo Growers Backs FY18 Double-Digit Growth in Rev, EPS

Carlson Capital LP decreased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 46.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP sold 51,603 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The hedge fund held 58,840 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.17M, down from 110,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $172.69. About 512,542 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 25/04/2018 – LABCORP 1Q ADJ. OPER MARGIN +15.3%; 20/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS – AGREEMENT WITH LABCORP TO FURTHER EXPAND CO’S NETWORK OF CYTOLOGY PROVIDERS IN SUPPORT OF ITS THYROID MOLECULAR BUSINESS UNIT; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP SEES FY ADJ EPS $11.30 TO $11.70, EST. $11.54; 23/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings expected to post earnings of $2.63 a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP 1Q NET REV. $2.85B, EST. $2.78B; 12/03/2018 – LABCORP – PAYMENT OF CONTINGENT CASH INTEREST IS EXPECTED TO BE MADE ON SEPTEMBER 12, 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Nano Labs Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTLE); 06/03/2018 – LABCORP – ON TRACK TO DELIVER $150 MLN IN CUMULATIVE NEW REVENUE FROM COVANCE ACQUISITION THROUGH 2018 – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – LabCorp to Webcast Its Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 24/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE RENEWED THEIR LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 11 investors sold CVGW shares while 54 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 15.33 million shares or 4.28% more from 14.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kbc Grp Inc Nv owns 9,583 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0% or 10,077 shares in its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW). Waddell Reed Financial Incorporated reported 20,130 shares. 270,335 are held by Ranger Mgmt Limited Partnership. Pnc Svcs Incorporated accumulated 0% or 2,703 shares. Ftb Advisors accumulated 143 shares. Vanguard Gru owns 0% invested in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) for 1.10M shares. Parkside Fincl Bank Tru holds 0% in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) or 71 shares. Captrust Advsrs, a North Carolina-based fund reported 86 shares. Pictet Asset Limited holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) for 158,584 shares. Nordea Invest Mngmt accumulated 53,265 shares. 25,536 were reported by Prudential Fincl. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 5,800 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer stated it has 0.01% in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW).

Stephens Inc, which manages about $6.58 billion and $4.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 11,581 shares to 286,642 shares, valued at $32.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr by 25,075 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold LH shares while 224 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 85.95 million shares or 1.95% less from 87.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.02% or 14,745 shares. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Llp stated it has 0.14% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Penobscot Inv Mgmt Com stated it has 0.06% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). James Inv Incorporated reported 19 shares. Investment House Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.03% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 1,494 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gru Lc holds 0.11% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) or 3,420 shares. 227,090 are held by Fairview Cap Invest Management Ltd Com. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag accumulated 482,765 shares. Ghp Inv Advsrs reported 0.31% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). 524,894 are held by Franklin Resources Inc. Retirement Of Alabama reported 0.07% stake. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability invested in 36 shares or 0% of the stock. Rbo And Lc holds 54,568 shares or 2.21% of its portfolio. Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv holds 87,908 shares. Intersect Cap Lc stated it has 1,174 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.