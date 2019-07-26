As Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) Market Value Rose, Triangle Securities Wealth Management Raised Its Position; Mad River Investors Has Decreased Stake in Dish Network (DISH) by $304,575 as Stock Value Rose

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 783.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought 19,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,992 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62 million, up from 2,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $5.01 during the last trading session, reaching $166.76. About 1.15M shares traded or 51.81% up from the average. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 6.65% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.08% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 25/04/2018 – LABCORP SEES 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 10.0% TO 12.0% OVER 2017 REVENUE OF $10.31 BLN; 25/05/2018 – LabCorp to Become a Preferred National Laboratory for Aetna; 20/03/2018 – Interpace Diagnostics Announces Expansion of LabCorp National Agreement; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Adj EPS $2.78; 27/04/2018 – News On Airware Labs Corp. (AIRW) Now Under INLB; 21/04/2018 – DJ Nano Labs Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTLE); 25/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, AETNA EXTENDED, EXPANDED EXISTING AGREEMENT, MAKING CO PREFERRED NATIONAL LABORATORY FOR SUBSTANTIALLY ALL AETNA MEMBERS FROM JAN 1, 2019; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: LabCorp to Continue as UnitedHealth’s Exclusive National Laboratory Provider Until Jan. 1, 2019; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp to Sell Covance Food Solutions to Eurofins for $670 Million; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation Sees 2018 Adj EPS $11.30-Adj EPS $11.70

Mad River Investors decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 26.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mad River Investors sold 9,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.89% with the market. The hedge fund held 27,812 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $881,000, down from 37,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mad River Investors who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $39.52. About 3.96 million shares traded or 43.03% up from the average. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 9.61% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 19/04/2018 – Fitch Downgrades DISH’s IDR to ‘B+’; Outlook Negative; 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q REV. $3.46B, EST. $3.50B; 04/04/2018 – DISH FILES AMENDMENTS TO NORTHSTAR PACTS WITH SEC; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network End-1Q Sling TV Subscribers 2.3M; 08/05/2018 – Dish Network quarterly revenue misses estimates on pay-TV losses; 23/04/2018 – FATHOM EVENTS SIGNS PACT WITH DISH NETWORK; 08/05/2018 – DISH: SLING TV ADDED 91K USERS FOR TOTAL OF 2.3M UP FROM 1.7; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN CHARLIE ERGEN CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 13/03/2018 DISH names The Richards Group its new creative agency of record; 04/04/2018 – Dish Network: American AWS-3 Wireless II and American AWS-3 Wireless III Units Terminate Management Services Agreements With Northstar Wireless, SNR Wireless

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold DISH shares while 99 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 295.77 million shares or 36.94% more from 215.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tradewinds Cap Ltd Liability Com accumulated 800 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 0.01% stake. Westpac Corp has invested 0% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Strs Ohio owns 21,470 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Shell Asset Mngmt accumulated 13,977 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gp Limited Liability Co invested 0% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Advisory Svcs Network Ltd Liability Company reported 83 shares stake. 44,111 are owned by Envestnet Asset Mngmt. Denali Ltd invested in 162,300 shares. 135,176 were accumulated by Pnc Service Gp Incorporated Inc. Great Lakes Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 25,834 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.02% or 327,202 shares. Federated Investors Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 388,199 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj & Bk reported 0.02% stake. British Columbia Mngmt, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 229,081 shares.

Mad River Investors, which manages about $262.29M and $112.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Civeo Corp Cda by 367,200 shares to 3.01M shares, valued at $6.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity. 10,000 DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) shares with value of $348,700 were bought by Ortolf Tom A.

Analysts await DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.65 EPS, down 21.69% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.83 per share. DISH’s profit will be $305.39M for 15.20 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by DISH Network Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TTWO, DISH, ORLY – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Can T-Mobile and Sprint Meet the Justice Department’s Demands? – Nasdaq” published on July 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “First Week of March 2020 Options Trading For Dish Network (DISH) – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Electronic Arts (EA) to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dish in win-win situation even if T-Mobile deal falters – Cowen – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $692,993 activity. Williams R Sanders had sold 1,038 shares worth $152,586 on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Element Capital Limited Liability Co invested in 90,098 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv stated it has 25,580 shares. 3,344 were accumulated by Axa. The New York-based Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). James Inv reported 19 shares. Weybosset Research Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 38,956 shares. Davenport & Co Llc, Virginia-based fund reported 4,012 shares. 25,000 were accumulated by Sivik Global Health Lc. Ameriprise Incorporated stated it has 576,762 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Veritas Invest Mngmt (Uk) Ltd has 129,011 shares for 6.12% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Management And Equity Rech Inc invested in 16,580 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Waddell & Reed invested in 514,824 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp stated it has 0.09% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.06% or 65,700 shares in its portfolio. Twin Tree Limited Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 17,697 shares.

More notable recent Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Laboratory Corporation of America EPS beats by $0.01, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings’s (NYSE:LH) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Lab Corp. (LH) Tops Q2 EPS by 1c; Narrows FY19 EPS Guidance Range – StreetInsider.com” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “LabCorp Expands Consumer-Initiated Test Offering – Business Wire” with publication date: July 22, 2019.