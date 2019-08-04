As Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) Market Value Rose, State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Has Upped Holding; Wex (WEX) Shareholder Crescent Park Management LP Cut Its Holding

Crescent Park Management Lp decreased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp sold 37,859 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 4,207 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $808,000, down from 42,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $202.13. About 310,820 shares traded or 6.10% up from the average. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 14.74% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 03/05/2018 – Winland Electronics 1Q Adj EPS $1.81; 10/04/2018 – WEX & MIKE ALBERT FLEET SOLUTIONS EXTEND PARTNERSHIP; 23/04/2018 – WEX Health to Host 11th Annual Go-To Industry Event; 09/04/2018 – WEX to Provide More Details Related to Operating Costs; 03/05/2018 – WEX 1Q Rev $354.8M; 25/04/2018 – WEX and Raízen establish a partnership to exploit the freight sector; segment amounts to BRL 100 billion/year spend in Brazil; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 05/04/2018 – WEX Names Anant Patel as New European Managing Director; 03/05/2018 – WEX 1Q Net $48.6M

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 3.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board bought 2,831 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 89,584 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.71 million, up from 86,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $164.77. About 586,995 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 25/04/2018 – LABCORP SEES FY ADJ EPS $11.30 TO $11.70, EST. $11.54; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp Didn’t Disclose Further Terms of Deal Witth Eurofin; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP 1Q NET REV. $2.85B, EST. $2.78B; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp to Sell Covance Food Solutions to Eurofins for $670 Million; 20/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS – UNDER NEW AGREEMENT, PHYSICIANS WILL BE ABLE TO ORDER BOTH THYROID BIOPSY ANALYSIS AND MOLECULAR TESTING FROM INTERPACE; 25/05/2018 – LabCorp to Become a Preferred National Laboratory for Aetna; 23/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings expected to post earnings of $2.63 a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q EPS $1.67; 09/03/2018 – Covance Forms lmmunology & lmmunotoxicology Unit Focused on Biologic Drug Development; 01/05/2018 – LabCorp Announces Collaboration with The Recovery Platform to Assist Physicians Treating Patients with Opioid Dependency

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 28,297 are owned by Sequoia Fin Ltd Liability. Pdts Prns Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.64% or 73,900 shares. Jennison Associate Ltd has invested 0.07% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). 417,095 were accumulated by Acadian Asset Management Lc. Tocqueville Asset Management LP invested 0.03% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Bancorp Of The West, a California-based fund reported 27,171 shares. Rbo & Ltd Co accumulated 58,160 shares or 2.14% of the stock. Keybank Natl Association Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 5,080 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts Corp has 0.03% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). 1,607 were accumulated by Argyle Capital Mgmt. Alpine Woods Cap Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 11,440 shares. D E Shaw And Co Inc has invested 0.01% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Ubs Asset Americas holds 1.67 million shares. Pnc Fincl Services Gru invested in 37,489 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 25,580 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $692,993 activity. $540,407 worth of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) was sold by BELINGARD JEAN-LUC.

More notable recent Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Why Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings's (NYSE:LH) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance" on July 04, 2019

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, which manages about $35.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 50,082 shares to 303,567 shares, valued at $41.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 189,330 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 187,700 shares, and cut its stake in Quantenna Communications Inc.