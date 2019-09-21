As Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) Market Value Rose, Salem Investment Counselors Has Trimmed Its Stake; Exelon (EXC) Holder Usca Ria Raised Its Holding by $468,214 as Market Value Declined

Usca Ria Llc increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 28.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc bought 9,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 44,469 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.13M, up from 34,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $48.45. About 9.61M shares traded or 61.54% up from the average. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 01/05/2018 – Exelon Corporation Declares Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Exelon Names Joseph Nigro as Chief Financial Officer; 21/05/2018 – EXELON RAISES CLINTON REACTOR TO 1% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 22/03/2018 – EXELON’S LASALLE 1 REACTOR CUT TO 24% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 23/05/2018 – EXELON, PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP OWN REACTORS IN N.J; 30/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES CALVERT CLIFFS 2 REACTOR TO 100% FROM 80%: NRC; 26/03/2018 – EXELON’S BRAIDWOOD 1 REACTOR OUTPUT CUT AHEAD OF REFUELING; 29/03/2018 – Exelon Files to Retire Mystic Generating Station in 2022; 02/05/2018 – Exelon 1Q Rev $9.69B; 12/04/2018 – NEW JERSEY SENATE PASSES BILL AIDING PSEG, EXELON NUKE PLANTS

Salem Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 82.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc sold 7,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 1,700 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $294,000, down from 9,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $172.69. About 512,542 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 20/03/2018 – Interpace Diagnostics Announces Expansion of LabCorp National Agreement; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp: Transaction With Europe’s Eurofins Is Expected to Close in the Third Quarter of 2018; 03/04/2018 – Triad Bus Jour: LabCorp cuts deal for 200K+ square feet in RTP; 06/03/2018 – LABCORP – ON TRACK TO DELIVER $150 MLN IN CUMULATIVE NEW REVENUE FROM COVANCE ACQUISITION THROUGH 2018 – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – LabCorp quarterly profit falls 5.4 pct; 01/05/2018 – Laboratory Corporation Coverage Assumed by Baird at Outperform vs Previous Rating of Neutral; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2018, COMPANY ADOPTED FASB-ISSUED CONVERGED STANDARD ON REVENUE RECOGNITION (ASC 606); 20/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS REPORTS EXPANSION OF LABCORP NATIONAL PAC; 21/04/2018 – DJ Nano Labs Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTLE); 21/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Roper Technologies, Basic Energy Services, Laboratory Corporation of America, Brown For

Salem Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $1.19B and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 137,210 shares to 194,710 shares, valued at $2.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 9,643 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,334 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold LH shares while 224 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 85.95 million shares or 1.95% less from 87.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rbo And invested in 2.21% or 54,568 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Systematic Financial Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Suntrust Banks has invested 0.01% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc has 24,182 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Hm Payson And holds 2,386 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt owns 0.34% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 9,540 shares. Huntington Savings Bank holds 0% or 623 shares. The Minnesota-based Ameriprise Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Monetary Mgmt Inc holds 0.14% or 2,150 shares. Ameritas Invest Partners Incorporated reported 1,711 shares. First Advsr Lp accumulated 194,241 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Assetmark Inc accumulated 5,403 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Covington Mgmt reported 9,850 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Madison Inv holds 315,667 shares.

Analysts await Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.85 earnings per share, up 4.01% or $0.11 from last year’s $2.74 per share. LH’s profit will be $278.45 million for 15.15 P/E if the $2.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.93 actual earnings per share reported by Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.73% negative EPS growth.

