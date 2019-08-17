As Laboratory Amer Hldgs Com New (LH) Valuation Rose, Holder Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Has Trimmed Its Stake by $404,320; Brave Asset Management Increased Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) Holding by $405,630 as Stock Price Rose

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com New (LH) by 43.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc sold 2,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 3,420 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $523,000, down from 6,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $166.15. About 617,221 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 25/04/2018 – Labcorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE NOW INCLUDES PROJECTED NEGATIVE IMPACT FROM ASC 606 OF ABOUT $0.20 TO $0.30 PER SHARE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 24/04/2018 – LABCORP SAYS CO, MOUNT SINAI ENTERED INTO CONTRACT THAT WILL “ENHANCE” LAB OPERATIONS AT EACH OF MOUNT SINAI’S 7 ACUTE CARE HOSPITALS – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP 1Q ADJ. OPER MARGIN +15.3%; 09/03/2018 – LABCORP – COVANCE DRUG DEVELOPMENT BUSINESS HAS FORMED A GLOBAL IMMUNOLOGY AND IMMUNOTOXICOLOGY UNIT; 25/05/2018 – LabCorp to Become a Preferred National Laboratory for Aetna; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation Sees 2018 Adj EPS $11.30-Adj EPS $11.70; 14/05/2018 – Wellness Corporate Solutions Launches Upgraded Employee Wellness Portal; 25/04/2018 – LabCorp quarterly profit falls 5.4 pct; 09/03/2018 – Covance Forms lmmunology & lmmunotoxicology Unit Focused on Biologic Drug Development

Brave Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) by 28.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc bought 4,507 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.04% . The institutional investor held 20,413 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84 million, up from 15,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $97.59. About 807,200 shares traded or 62.66% up from the average. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) has risen 10.03% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RS News: 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Reliance Steel May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April; 27/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO RS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $98; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – “AEROSPACE DEMAND REMAINS STRONG, AND CONTINUES TO BE ONE OF COMPANY’S TOP-PERFORMING END MARKETS”; 19/04/2018 – DJ Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RS); 05/03/2018 – Dir Sharkey III Gifts 500 Of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – “METAL PRICING ENVIRONMENT REMAINED VERY STRONG THROUGHOUT QUARTER”; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q Net $169M; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – NON-RESIDENTIAL CONSTRUCTION DEMAND, INCLUDING INFRASTRUCTURE, CONTINUES TO STEADILY IMPROVE; 16/03/2018 – Reliance Steel May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Months; 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Reliance Steel & Aluminum, Goldman Sachs BDC, IBERIABANK, Federal Signal, United T

More notable recent Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Acquires Remaining Ownership Interest of Acero Prime, S. de R.L. de C.V. From Joint Venture Partner – GlobeNewswire” on October 24, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Reliance Steel Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Reliance Steel Announces Executive Leadership Succession NYSE:RS – GlobeNewswire” on November 01, 2018. More interesting news about Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 21, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “China Trade Settlement Could Be Huge for Steel Stocks: 4 to Buy – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Brave Asset Management Inc, which manages about $193.32M and $179.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 3,422 shares to 78 shares, valued at $14,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 19,868 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,112 shares, and cut its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold RS shares while 118 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 53.45 million shares or 4.77% less from 56.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. King Luther Management Corp has 0.11% invested in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) for 158,825 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund, a Texas-based fund reported 45,545 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas, a Illinois-based fund reported 199,488 shares. Opus Group Llc holds 0.15% or 6,149 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Llc stated it has 0.17% in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company accumulated 209 shares or 0% of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc has invested 0.07% in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt invested 0.28% in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 12,747 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd has 0.08% invested in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) for 59,341 shares. Blackrock reported 6.39 million shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Swiss Bancshares invested in 128,400 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas stated it has 48,000 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.85 EPS, up 4.01% or $0.11 from last year’s $2.74 per share. LH’s profit will be $278.45M for 14.57 P/E if the $2.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.93 actual EPS reported by Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.73% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Laboratory Corporation of America EPS beats by $0.01, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Lab Corp. (LH) Tops Q2 EPS by 1c; Narrows FY19 EPS Guidance Range – StreetInsider.com” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Laboratory Corporation of America Holdingsâ€™s (NYSE:LH) Investment Returns Are Lagging Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Assetmark holds 5,578 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. D E Shaw And Company holds 0.01% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) or 68,128 shares. Montag Caldwell Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca accumulated 13,023 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Corp reported 52,234 shares. 57,076 are held by Amp Capital Limited. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Tru Fund, a Kentucky-based fund reported 1,960 shares. Citadel Lc has invested 0.06% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Carnegie Capital Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) or 1,425 shares. Cypress Gru holds 0.12% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) or 3,759 shares. Hallmark Capital Mgmt invested in 101,920 shares or 1.7% of the stock. Rbo & Limited Liability has invested 2.14% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Smithfield Trust Communications reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Calamos Advsrs Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 599,676 shares.

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $183.81M and $471.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Badger Meter Inc Com (NYSE:BMI) by 6,472 shares to 16,244 shares, valued at $903,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Ser Tr Dj Wilshire Small Cap Value Etf by 7,140 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,542 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Value Etf (VTV).