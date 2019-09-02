As Laboratory Amer Hldgs Com New (LH) Share Price Rose, Holder Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Has Cut Position; As Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Stock Rose, Buckhead Capital Management Has Increased by $1.10 Million Its Stake

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 13.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 4,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The hedge fund held 36,992 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.24M, up from 32,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $253.92. About 799,885 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com New (LH) by 43.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc sold 2,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 3,420 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $523,000, down from 6,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $167.56. About 682,044 shares traded or 4.43% up from the average. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE OF $11.30 TO $11.70, UNCHANGED FROM PRIOR GUIDANCE; 24/04/2018 – LABCORP SAYS CO, MOUNT SINAI ENTERED INTO CONTRACT THAT WILL “ENHANCE” LAB OPERATIONS AT EACH OF MOUNT SINAI’S 7 ACUTE CARE HOSPITALS – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – LABCORP – CO, MOUNT SINAI HEALTH SYSTEM HAVE BEGUN IMPLEMENTING PROGRAM TO STANDARDIZE & OPTIMIZE INPATIENT LAB SERVICES ACROSS MOUNT SINAI SYSTEM; 09/03/2018 – LABCORP – COVANCE DRUG DEVELOPMENT BUSINESS HAS FORMED A GLOBAL IMMUNOLOGY AND IMMUNOTOXICOLOGY UNIT; 26/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to Item 9 Labs Corp. and New Ticker Symbol “INLB”; 05/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to Item 9 Labs Corp. and Files for Ticker Symbol Change with FINRA; 24/04/2018 – LabCorp and Mount Sinai Health System Enhance Laboratory Operations to Improve Patient Care; 25/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, AETNA EXTENDED, EXPANDED EXISTING AGREEMENT, MAKING CO PREFERRED NATIONAL LABORATORY FOR SUBSTANTIALLY ALL AETNA MEMBERS FROM JAN 1, 2019; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation Sees 2018 Adj EPS $11.30-Adj EPS $11.70; 09/03/2018 – Covance Forms Immunology & Immunotoxicology Unit Focused on Biologic Drug Development

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $321.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 6,191 shares to 18,655 shares, valued at $2.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,204 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Staley Advisers holds 12,960 shares. 87,495 are held by Cullen Frost Bankers. Bath Savings Tru stated it has 24,792 shares. Trust Of Virginia Va holds 60,523 shares or 2% of its portfolio. Texas-based Tctc Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability Company invested 0% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 624,793 are owned by Manufacturers Life Communication The. Hilltop Holdings invested in 3,651 shares. 1,920 are held by Cubic Asset Mgmt Lc. Legacy Private Company holds 864 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Pioneer Tru Fincl Bank N A Or owns 13,588 shares. Lmr Prns Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.31% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 164 shares or 0% of its portfolio. De Burlo Gp has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Silvercrest Asset Management Gru Ltd Liability Co reported 16,701 shares.

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BDX Preferred And Common Offer Stable Dividends – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Becton, Dickinson Accelerates Its Growth – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Dividend Investors: Don’t Be Too Quick To Buy Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold Forever – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $183.81M and $471.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Ser Tr S&P 400 Mid Cap Value Etf (MDYV) by 11,759 shares to 40,539 shares, valued at $2.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets Etf (VEA) by 10,261 shares in the quarter, for a total of 272,153 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds Mid (VOE).

More notable recent Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Laboratory of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 62% – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings’s (NYSE:LH) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings’s (NYSE:LH) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Laboratory of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 02, 2019.