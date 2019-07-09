As Laboratory Amer Hldgs Com (LH) Share Value Rose, Timucuan Asset Management Boosted Its Holding; Cibc World Markets Boosted Holding in Workday (WDAY) as Stock Value Rose

Timucuan Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com (LH) by 0.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc bought 2,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.34% with the market. The hedge fund held 285,497 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.68M, up from 283,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $172.98. About 303,747 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 6.65% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.08% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 24/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE RENEWED THEIR LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP LH.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $11.30 TO $11.70; 03/04/2018 – Triad Bus Jour: LabCorp cuts deal for 200K+ square feet in RTP; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation Bd Authorized an Increase in Total Shr Repurchase Program to Total of $1.0 B; 20/03/2018 – Interpace Diagnostics Announces Expansion of LabCorp National Agreement; 23/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings expected to post earnings of $2.63 a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Adj EPS $2.78; 20/03/2018 – lnterpace Diagnostics Announces Expansion of LabCorp National Agreement; 25/04/2018 – LabCorp quarterly profit falls 5.4 pct; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2018, COMPANY ADOPTED FASB-ISSUED CONVERGED STANDARD ON REVENUE RECOGNITION (ASC 606)

Cibc World Markets Inc increased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 1362.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc bought 19,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,486 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95M, up from 1,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $218.27. About 498,482 shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 53.02% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.59% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 08/03/2018 – Workday Announces Annual Stockholder Meeting; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Software Adds Box, Cuts Workday; 26/04/2018 – Workday Ranks #1 Best Place to Work in the UK; 22/04/2018 – DJ Workday Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDAY); 15/03/2018 – Some companies with learning management software, like Workday, pay Amazon Web Services for cloud computing resources; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 23/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: P.J. Hoffmaster State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 11/04/2018 – WORKDAY INC – ANNOUNCED IT IS EXPANDING ITS OPERATIONS INTO ITALY; 12/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Highland Recreation Area – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 08/03/2018 – WORKDAY INC WDAY.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $95

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,790 shares. Asset One holds 0.04% or 51,254 shares in its portfolio. Natixis Lp owns 29,990 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York stated it has 39,327 shares. Stonebridge Limited Liability Co invested in 21,190 shares. First Interstate Retail Bank holds 117 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 15 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% stake. United Kingdom-based Royal London Asset Management Ltd has invested 0% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Weitz Mgmt Inc, a Nebraska-based fund reported 674,275 shares. Argyle Capital Mngmt reported 1,607 shares. Taylor Asset Mngmt accumulated 1.28% or 12,900 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd holds 0.03% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) or 261,417 shares. Comml Bank Of America Corporation De holds 1.40 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Pitcairn Company holds 4,014 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $692,993 activity. Williams R Sanders sold $152,586 worth of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Thornburg Inv Mngmt Inc reported 56,329 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Carnegie Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.12% or 9,400 shares. Nordea Inv Mgmt Ab reported 44,918 shares. Maryland-based Profund has invested 0.09% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). First Republic Management Incorporated invested in 0.04% or 42,081 shares. Cornerstone Advsr reported 658 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Lpl Finance Ltd Liability Com invested 0.01% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Pitcairn Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,381 shares. Kbc Grp Nv stated it has 50,637 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Gabelli Funds Ltd Company reported 71,500 shares. Kcm Inv Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 6,622 shares. Natl Bank Of America Corp De owns 1.30M shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Tcw Group Inc has 0.36% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 195,588 shares. Victory Capital holds 156,012 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

Cibc World Markets Inc, which manages about $21.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (Call) (NYSE:BA) by 152,815 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $9.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aptiv Plc by 13,131 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,099 shares, and cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).