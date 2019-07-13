As La Z Boy (LZB) Market Value Rose, Holder Landscape Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake; Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) Shareholder Chickasaw Capital Management Has Decreased Position

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (PSXP) by 2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc sold 48,997 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.79% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.40 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.39M, down from 2.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $51.2. About 174,110 shares traded. Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has declined 1.97% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.40% the S&P500. Some Historical PSXP News: 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS TO CONSTRUCT WEST TEXAS CRUDE OIL PIPELINE; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – PIPELINE IS EXPECTED TO BE PLACED IN SERVICE BY END OF 2019; 18/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF ITS GENERAL PARTNER DECLARED A FIRST-QUARTER 2018 CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.714 PER COMMON UNIT; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 18/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS BOOSTS DISTRIBUTION TO 71.4C/UNIT; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners Boosts Cash Distribution by 5; 13/03/2018 PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP PSXP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $60; 22/05/2018 – Dennis K Burke Becomes Northeast Distributor for Phillips 66/Kendall Lubricants; 24/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners to Construct West Texas Crude Oil Pipeline System, Hold Second Open Season; 23/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS BORGER MAINTENANCE CRIMPING FUEL OUTPUT

Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in La Z Boy Inc (LZB) by 76.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc sold 48,407 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 14,777 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $487,000, down from 63,184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in La Z Boy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.51B market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $32.32. About 357,395 shares traded. La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) has risen 13.09% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.66% the S&P500.

Analysts await La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 15.38% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.39 per share. LZB’s profit will be $15.45M for 24.48 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by La-Z-Boy Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -48.44% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 20.21% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PSXP’s profit will be $140.94 million for 11.33 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.83% EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $555,333 activity. Mitchell Kevin J bought $130,283 worth of stock or 2,651 shares.

