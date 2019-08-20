As La Z Boy (LZB) Market Value Declined, Landscape Capital Management Trimmed Stake by $1.55 Million; Bank Amer (BAC) Shareholder Credit Capital Investments Has Cut Its Position

Credit Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Capital Investments Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 75,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07M, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $26.72. About 43.14M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 11/05/2018 – MyoKardia Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $88 FROM $113; 15/05/2018 – Coherus Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Alnylam Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 08/03/2018 – SEC: Merrill Lynch Charged With Gatekeeping Failures in the Unregistered Sales of Securities; 07/05/2018 – U.S. XPRESS ENTERPRISES INC SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, MORGAN STANLEY, J.P. MORGAN, WELLS FARGO SECURITIES ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 09/04/2018 – Germany’s M+W Is Said to Pick BofA, UBS for $1.8 Billion IPO; 23/03/2018 – Bank of America in $42 million settlement over ‘masking’ electronic trading activities with customers; 15/05/2018 – Senator Investment Adds Facebook, Exits Bank of America: 13F; 27/03/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in La Z Boy Inc (LZB) by 76.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc sold 48,407 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.51% . The hedge fund held 14,777 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $487,000, down from 63,184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in La Z Boy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $30.64. About 739,580 shares traded or 71.39% up from the average. La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) has risen 8.34% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.34% the S&P500.

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27M and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brown Forman Corp (NYSE:BF.B) by 5,982 shares to 22,341 shares, valued at $1.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Under Armour Inc by 139,510 shares in the quarter, for a total of 175,659 shares, and has risen its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42 billion for 9.68 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.