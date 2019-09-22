As La Z Boy (LZB) Market Value Declined, Boston Partners Decreased Its Holding by $17.68 Million; As Csx (CSX) Shares Declined, Nine Masts Capital LTD Has Decreased by $1.86 Million Its Holding

Boston Partners decreased its stake in La Z Boy Inc (LZB) by 58.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 589,288 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.51% . The institutional investor held 409,656 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.59M, down from 998,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in La Z Boy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $32.32. About 638,946 shares traded or 86.47% up from the average. La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) has risen 8.34% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.34% the S&P500.

Nine Masts Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 96.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd sold 24,111 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The hedge fund held 889 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69,000, down from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $68.62. About 7.45M shares traded or 36.64% up from the average. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 02/04/2018 – NorthJersey.com: Dumont administrator Thomas Richards on a mission to safeguard CSX rails; 16/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Executive Officer to Address Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference; 18/04/2018 – CSX Is Back on Track — Heard on the Street; 08/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Financial Officer to Address Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportation Conference; 17/04/2018 – CSX Doubles Profit as Cuts Pick Up Steam; 15/05/2018 – CSX SEES DOMESTIC COAL CONTINUING LONGTERM STRUCTURAL DECLINE; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Will Lead the Company’s Intensified Focus on Safety; 23/04/2018 – DJ CSX Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSX); 17/04/2018 – CSX earnings jump with turnround efforts on track under new CEO; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA EXITED AAPL, CMCSA, MHK, VST, CSX IN 1Q: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold LZB shares while 57 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 40.81 million shares or 0.29% less from 40.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity Research Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB). State Teachers Retirement holds 0.01% or 134,968 shares. Aqr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB). Cambridge accumulated 19,681 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can has 4,673 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 25,455 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Geode Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 743,490 shares stake. First Bancshares Of Omaha has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB). 1.58 million are owned by Nuveen Asset Management Limited Co. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 15,884 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB). Great West Life Assurance Comm Can holds 63,912 shares or 0% of its portfolio. James Rech Incorporated holds 6,550 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tudor Et Al has 111,296 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested in 80,854 shares.

Analysts await La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 14.58% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.48 per share. LZB’s profit will be $25.65M for 14.69 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by La-Z-Boy Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.95% EPS growth.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18B and $76.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Del Taco Restaurants Inc by 25,343 shares to 754,041 shares, valued at $9.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kemper Corp Del (NYSE:KMPR) by 10,901 shares in the quarter, for a total of 204,048 shares, and has risen its stake in Hanger Inc (NYSE:HGR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.13, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold CSX shares while 320 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 550.04 million shares or 1.56% less from 558.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 22,683 are held by Magnetar Financial Ltd Llc. Nelson Roberts Inv Advisors Llc, California-based fund reported 4,083 shares. Bessemer Grp has 8,306 shares. 5,769 are owned by Colony Gp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company. Mckinley Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Delaware reported 2.14% stake. Atalanta Sosnoff Ltd Liability Com reported 1.39% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Bar Harbor Tru reported 4,800 shares. Trustmark Bank & Trust Tru Department stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Company Commercial Bank owns 61,651 shares. Orrstown Financial Serv reported 14,628 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs owns 3,013 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Incorporated holds 0.02% or 21,250 shares in its portfolio. Braun Stacey Inc reported 1.02% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company reported 27,792 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Rampart Investment Llc reported 28,331 shares.

Analysts await CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, down 3.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.05 per share. CSX’s profit will be $806.16 million for 16.99 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by CSX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.48% negative EPS growth.

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $698.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 3,532 shares to 11,532 shares, valued at $1.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lg Display Co Ltd (NYSE:LPL) by 364,045 shares in the quarter, for a total of 473,478 shares, and has risen its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TKPYY).