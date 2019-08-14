As La Z Boy (LZB) Market Valuation Declined, Renaissance Technologies Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.07 Million; As Dominion Energy (D) Stock Declined, Holder Td Asset Management Has Increased Position

Td Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 9.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc bought 62,752 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 744,826 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.10M, up from 682,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $76.28. About 2.36M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $3,466 MLN VS $3,384 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Virginia Ranks Among Top 10 U.S. Utilities in Growth of Solar; 15/03/2018 – CAFC: DOMINION ENERGY, INC. v. ALSTOM GRID LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1158 – 2018-03-15; 09/05/2018 – South Carolina Electric & Gas Company replaces more than 40 percent of its nuclear project capacity with purchase of natural-gas-fired power plant; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Rev $3.47B; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Expects to Enter Into Forward Sale Agreements With Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Credit Suisse Securities; 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy: Remain Confident in Atlantic Coast Pipeline Approvals, Project Will Move Forward as Scheduled; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – IMPACT OF FERC POLICY CHANGE TO DOMINION ENERGY NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL; 17/04/2018 – Dominion Energy/SCANA Merger Could Boost South Carolina Economy by $18.7 Billion; 10/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY COVE POINT COMPLETED PLANNED MAINTENANCE OUTAGE

Renaissance Technologies Llc decreased its stake in La Z Boy Inc (LZB) by 42.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc sold 33,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.51% . The hedge fund held 44,500 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, down from 77,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in La Z Boy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $31.53. About 47,989 shares traded. La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) has risen 8.34% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.34% the S&P500.

Renaissance Technologies Llc, which manages about $63.99 billion and $110.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fitbit Inc by 740,706 shares to 6.48M shares, valued at $38.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) by 141,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.67 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold LZB shares while 64 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 40.93 million shares or 2.09% less from 41.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornercap Inv Counsel owns 32,365 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB). Moreover, Amalgamated Fincl Bank has 0.01% invested in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) for 7,371 shares. Menta Capital Limited Com reported 9,400 shares stake. Michigan-based Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB). Kemnay Advisory Services, New York-based fund reported 33,162 shares. Citigroup invested in 6,093 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 16,246 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 11,827 were accumulated by Piedmont Inv Inc. Paradigm Capital Management Ny holds 0.67% or 232,800 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 33,681 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 18,138 shares. Teton Advsrs owns 0.18% invested in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) for 56,000 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems has 0.01% invested in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) for 132,031 shares.

Analysts await La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 15.38% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.39 per share. LZB’s profit will be $15.51 million for 23.89 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by La-Z-Boy Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -48.44% negative EPS growth.

Td Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.26B and $65.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 1,715 shares to 85,621 shares, valued at $16.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Michaels Cos Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 54,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 230,800 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. $499,994 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) was bought by BENNETT JAMES A.