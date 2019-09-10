As La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co (LJPC) Stock Price Rose, Tang Capital Management Has Lifted Stake; Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Holder Melvin Capital Management LP Has Upped Stake by $11.40 Million

Melvin Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 21.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The institutional investor held 575,000 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.91M, up from 475,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $110.74. About 96,520 shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 19/03/2018 – Ctrip, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. To End SkySea Joint Venture; 10/05/2018 – Royal Caribbean Honors Actors Carlos and Alexa PenaVega, With Baby Son Ocean, As First-Ever Godfamily For Global Cruise Line; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Rev $2.03B; 26/04/2018 – RCL SEES 2018 NET YIELD UP 2.0%-3.75% IN CONSTANT FX; 09/05/2018 – Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Declares Dividend And Announces $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $1.90; 16/05/2018 – Cruise Critic: Exclusive: Royal Caribbean to Introduce All-Suite Complex on Next Cruise Ship; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS OF $1.09 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EARNINGS GUIDANCE IS INCREASED BY $0.15 TO A RANGE OF $8.70 TO $8.90 PER SHARE; 17/05/2018 – Celebrity Cruises Unveils an Ahh-Inspiring Escape at The Spa on Celebrity Edge

Tang Capital Management Llc increased its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co (LJPC) by 27.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tang Capital Management Llc bought 1.06 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The hedge fund held 4.94 million shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.76 million, up from 3.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tang Capital Management Llc who had been investing in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $271.18 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $10.44. About 27,355 shares traded. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) has declined 73.73% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.73% the S&P500. Some Historical LJPC News: 22/05/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES – CO, INVESCO REAL ESTATE ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP TO OWN COLLECTION AT UTC IN LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA; 15/05/2018 – Consonance Capital Management Exits Position in La Jolla Pharma; 10/05/2018 – LA JOLLA REPORTS $125M ROYALTY PACT WITH HEALTHCARE ROYALTY; 14/03/2018 – La Jolla Band of Luiseño lndians selects Win Technologies USA for new casino property; 10/05/2018 – La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Announces Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018 and Recent Corporate Progress; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in La Jolla Pharma; 15/03/2018 – RCUS, HGV to Trade, ZS, LJPC to Price: Equity Capital Markets; 01/05/2018 – CalciMedica Names Two Senior Executives to its Board of Directors; 19/03/2018 – E*TRADE to Host Education Day in La Jolla; 05/03/2018 Pure Spectrum CBD Retail Store Opens in La Jolla, California

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 9,971 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Moore Cap Limited Partnership stated it has 100,000 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Lp accumulated 1,930 shares. Commercial Bank Of The West invested in 48,038 shares. L & S has invested 0.23% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Lowe Brockenbrough And has invested 0.1% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Envestnet Asset Inc holds 0.01% or 60,509 shares in its portfolio. Geode Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.07% or 2.35 million shares in its portfolio. Westfield Cap Mngmt Co Lp owns 63,260 shares. Comerica Bank reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability Company owns 78,757 shares. 143,043 are owned by Chevy Chase Trust Hldgs. Pinnacle Associates Limited has invested 1.98% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Dana Advsr Inc reported 232,526 shares stake. First Allied Advisory Svcs Incorporated holds 2,578 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Melvin Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (Call) (NYSE:EDU) by 600,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $18.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ascena Retail Group Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:ASNA) by 800,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.00M shares, and cut its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (Put) (NYSE:IRM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.45, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold LJPC shares while 16 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 22.90 million shares or 25.64% less from 30.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Fin Ltd Liability Corporation holds 10,475 shares. California Employees Retirement System stated it has 0% in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC). Ameritas Inv Inc owns 1,535 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0% or 14,575 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 10,640 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Midwest Bank & Trust Division accumulated 68,216 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc stated it has 44,005 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Broadfin, a New York-based fund reported 1.99M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 0% invested in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) for 4,463 shares. Tang Lc, a California-based fund reported 4.94M shares. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC). Fmr Lc holds 4.06 million shares. The Hong Kong-based Fosun Ltd has invested 0.17% in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC). 1.05M are owned by Millennium Management Limited Liability. Moreover, Legal General Gru Public Ltd Com has 0% invested in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) for 3,577 shares.