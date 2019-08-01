As Kvh Inds (KVHI) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Moors & Cabot Has Raised Stake; Travelers Companies (TRV) Stake Held by 1832 Asset Management Lp

1832 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 1.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp bought 3,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 200,548 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.40 million, up from 197,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $145.78. About 1.52M shares traded or 22.54% up from the average. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 09/05/2018 – Unisys: Contract to Help Agency Assess Potential Threats From Travelers and Cargo Crossing Into U.S; 23/03/2018 – Travelers Institute to Host Cybersecurity Event in Mississippi to Help Small Businesses Tackle Cyber Risks; 24/05/2018 – Cardiac Center in Saudi Arabia Targets Medical Travelers; 19/04/2018 – DJ Travelers Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRV); 23/05/2018 – Service and KAYAK Partner to Get Travelers Compensation for Delayed Flights; 10/05/2018 – Travel Startup 43km Gives Travelers an Easier Way to Book Personalized Tours; 19/03/2018 – Unisys to Help the Department of Home Affairs Secure Australia’s Borders and Facilitate Flow of Legitimate Travelers Using Unis; 15/05/2018 – Travelers Already Bracing For 2018 Hurricane Season; 09/05/2018 – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Awards Contract to Unisys to Help Agency Assess Potential Threats from Travelers and Cargo C; 09/05/2018 – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Awards Contract to Unisys to Help Agency Assess Potential Threats from Travelers and Cargo Crossing into U.S

Moors & Cabot Inc increased its stake in Kvh Inds Inc (KVHI) by 96.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc bought 97,968 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.59% . The institutional investor held 199,936 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, up from 101,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Kvh Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $180.59M market cap company. It closed at $10.1 lastly. It is down 17.89% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.89% the S&P500. Some Historical KVHI News: 04/05/2018 – KVH Industries Sees 2Q Rev $41M-$43M; 04/05/2018 – KVH Industries Sees FY Loss/Shr 23c-Loss 30c; 04/05/2018 – KVH INDUSTRIES INC SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $166.0 MLN TO $180.0 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ KVH Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KVHI); 04/05/2018 – KVH Industries Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 13c-Loss 8c; 01/05/2018 – KVH and VectorNav Collaborate to Offer Precision Inertial Navigation System; 01/05/2018 – KVH Industries to Host First Quarter Conference Call on May 4, 2018; 04/05/2018 – KVH Industries Sees FY Rev $166M-$180M; 04/05/2018 – KVH Industries Sees FY Adj EPS 12c-Adj EPS 28c; 10/05/2018 – Mark Guthrie to Direct KVH Initiatives in Asia-Pacific Region

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $20,145 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold KVHI shares while 16 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 9.90 million shares or 1.89% more from 9.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street holds 0% of its portfolio in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) for 290,018 shares. Fca Tx reported 30,000 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% of its portfolio in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) for 24,550 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 39,626 shares. Blackrock Inc accumulated 0% or 1.20 million shares. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt stated it has 114,267 shares. Vanguard Gp invested 0% in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI). Moors Cabot has 199,936 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Pnc Services Gru reported 0% in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI). Spc Financial Inc reported 0.09% in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI). 220,315 are owned by Thb Asset Mngmt. Jpmorgan Chase reported 4,731 shares. Portolan Capital Lc holds 0.31% in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) or 299,058 shares. Us Bancorp De has 500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI).

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47 billion and $29.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 99,949 shares to 694,978 shares, valued at $26.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SDY) by 7,686 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,366 shares, and cut its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM).