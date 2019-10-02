As Kulicke & Soffa Inds (KLIC) Valuation Declined, Schneider Capital Management Lifted Its Holding; River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Cut Its Position in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD Sponsor (BABA) by $10.36 Million

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsor (BABA) by 59.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold 61,326 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 42,523 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.21M, down from 103,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $429.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $165.15. About 13.65M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 08/03/2018 – Alibaba Health Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Podcast: Paytm challenges Amazon and Alibaba in ecommerce; 26/04/2018 – CHANOS SAYS HE’S NO LONGER SHORT ALIBABA; 12/04/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL ALSO IN TALKS WITH SEVERAL GLOBAL AND CHINESE INVESTORS; 09/04/2018 – Chinese A.I. start-up raises a record $600 million in funding round led by Alibaba; 17/04/2018 – ADDING and REPLACING Alibaba-Backed Prenetics Acquires UK-Based DNAFit, a Global Leader in Consumer Genetic Testing; 25/03/2018 – Alibaba to release unlimited data package for own apps with China Unicom, sources say; 06/04/2018 – SoftBank borrows $8 billion using its Alibaba stake – Bbg; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma Challenges Mark Zuckerberg to `Fix’ Facebook; 10/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL IS NEARING A $10 BILLION EQUITY RAISE – CNBC, CITING

Schneider Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Kulicke & Soffa Inds Inc (KLIC) by 68.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp bought 131,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 321,770 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.26 million, up from 190,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Kulicke & Soffa Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $23.5. About 280,710 shares traded. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) has declined 13.95% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.95% the S&P500. Some Historical KLIC News: 16/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC) to the July 10, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 30/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa: One or More Material Weaknesses in Internal Control Existed as of the End of Each of the Affected Periods; 22/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Further Extends LED Capabilities; 14/05/2018 – Rubric Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Kulicke & Soffa; 30/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa: Quarterly Reports for Fiscal 2018 Will Also Include Restated 2017 Comparable Prior Quarter Periods; 16/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC) to the July 10, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Pla; 30/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Industries: Expands Warning on Earnings Press Releases, Saying Certain Ones Should Not Be Relied Upon; 31/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa 2Q EPS 51c; 10/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Releases Preliminary Second Fiscal Quarter Results; 10/05/2018 – KULICKE & SOFFA SEES 3Q NET REV. $255M TO $270.0M, EST. $257.0M

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18B for 33.84 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $420.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) by 14,400 shares to 518,994 shares, valued at $11.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Assured Guaranty Limited (NYSE:AGO) by 116,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 457,343 shares, and cut its stake in Brighthouse Financial Inc..