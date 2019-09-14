As Kulicke & Soffa Inds (KLIC) Shares Declined, Schneider Capital Management Has Boosted Its Position; Health Ins Innovations (HIIQ) Holder Schwab Charles Investment Management Has Cut Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Schneider Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Kulicke & Soffa Inds Inc (KLIC) by 68.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp bought 131,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 321,770 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.26 million, up from 190,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Kulicke & Soffa Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $22.9. About 224,971 shares traded. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) has declined 13.95% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.95% the S&P500. Some Historical KLIC News: 10/05/2018 – KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES INC FILES NON-TIMELY 10-Q WITH U.S. SEC; 10/05/2018 – KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES SAYS UNDERTAKEN INVESTIGATION OF THE CERTAIN UNAUTHORIZED TRANSACTIONS CO LEARNED OF WITH ASSISTANCE OF OUTSIDE ADVISORS; 09/03/2018 Kulicke & Soffa Introduces New Offerings at SEMICON China 2018; 01/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Reschedules Second Fiscal Quarter Earnings Call; 10/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Sees 2Q Rev $221.8M; 10/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Sees 3Q Rev $255M-$270M; 10/05/2018 – KULICKE & SOFFA REPORTS PRELIM 2Q EPS ABOUT 51C, EST. 41C; 16/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC) to the July 10, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 10/05/2018 – KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES – IN COURSE OF INVESTIGATION, CO DISCOVERED CERTAIN WARRANTY ACCRUALS IN PRIOR PERIODS HAD BEEN ACCOUNTED FOR INCORRECTLY; 10/05/2018 – KLIC LEARNED OF UNAUTHORIZED TRANSACTIONS BY SR FINANCE WORKER

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (HIIQ) by 10.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc sold 12,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.50% . The institutional investor held 102,136 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.65M, down from 114,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Health Ins Innovations Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.24 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $19.62. About 12,120 shares traded. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has declined 31.71% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical HIIQ News: 30/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ) for Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty; 23/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations Presenting at Conference May 24; 14/03/2018 – Public Awareness Of Short-Term Health Increases Dramatically; 14/05/2018 – P2 CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC REPORTS 7.5 PCT STAKE IN HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS INC AS OF MAY 3 – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations,; 11/04/2018 – HCC SETTLEMENT HAS NO BEARING ON HIIQ INQUIRY: CAPITOL FORUM; 20/04/2018 – DJ Health Insurance Innovations Inc , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIIQ); 09/05/2018 – AgileHealthInsurance Report: Price Advantage of Short-Term Health Insurance Over Obamacare Widens in 2018; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 16 investors sold KLIC shares while 65 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 58.18 million shares or 2.89% more from 56.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested in 38,309 shares. Investment Counsel holds 0.36% in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) or 44,945 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru accumulated 15,000 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC). Legal And General Grp Incorporated Public Ltd Company reported 0% stake. The Germany-based Lingohr And Partner Asset Management Gmbh has invested 0.6% in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC). Quantbot Technologies Lp stated it has 18,100 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Citigroup Inc reported 76,035 shares. Vanguard Gru Inc invested in 2.60 million shares or 0% of the stock. Olstein Mngmt Lp holds 1.59% or 436,000 shares. Renaissance Technology has 1.43M shares. Alberta Inv Mngmt holds 49,800 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 24,200 shares. Amer Grp accumulated 7,405 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd, New York-based fund reported 10,072 shares.

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $420.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) by 14,400 shares to 518,994 shares, valued at $11.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American International Group (NYSE:AIG) by 41,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,014 shares, and cut its stake in Qep Resources Inc. (NYSE:QEP).

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc, which manages about $164.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 17,713 shares to 1.31M shares, valued at $27.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 49,556 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.72 million shares, and has risen its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (NYSE:FHN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold HIIQ shares while 34 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 11.28 million shares or 19.55% less from 14.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street has 237,452 shares. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0% or 48,148 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Inc Ltd Co reported 48,778 shares. Oz Mgmt Lp stated it has 50,613 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) for 7,950 shares. Legal And General Grp Incorporated Public Lc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 2,069 shares. Jane Street Limited Liability invested in 18,889 shares or 0% of the stock. Blackrock Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Retail Bank Of Montreal Can reported 14,501 shares. Trellus Mgmt Lc has invested 2.46% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Returns Mngmt Limited Company invested 6.01% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 10,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cardinal Mngmt Llc Ct reported 705,235 shares. Lyon Street Lc holds 3.2% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) or 72,448 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.05% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ).

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.07 million activity. Shares for $239,254 were bought by GABOS PAUL G on Wednesday, March 20. FICHTHORN JOHN bought $2.75 million worth of stock or 93,742 shares.