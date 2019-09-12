As Kulicke & Soffa Inds (KLIC) Market Valuation Declined, Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Upped by $616,000 Its Position; Bath Savings Trust Co Upped Honeywell Intl (HON) Holding by $825,630; Market Value Rose

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its stake in Kulicke & Soffa Inds Inc (KLIC) by 233.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought 28,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $902,000, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Kulicke & Soffa Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $22.55. About 13,968 shares traded. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) has declined 13.95% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.95% the S&P500. Some Historical KLIC News: 30/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Industries: Expands Warning on Earnings Press Releases, Saying Certain Ones Should Not Be Relied Upon; 10/05/2018 – KULICKE & SOFFA 2Q NET REV. $221.8M; 10/05/2018 – KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES – IN COURSE OF INVESTIGATION, CO DISCOVERED CERTAIN WARRANTY ACCRUALS IN PRIOR PERIODS HAD BEEN ACCOUNTED FOR INCORRECTLY; 18/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws By Kulicke; 14/05/2018 – Kulicke And Soffa Class Action: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Kulicke And; 19/04/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Receives the 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 10/05/2018 – KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES INC SAYS IT WILL NOT BE FILING ITS QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q WITH SEC IN A TIMELY MANNER; 16/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC) to the July 10, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Pla; 15/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc; 15/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 29.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co bought 4,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 20,574 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.59M, up from 15,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $171.01. About 191,520 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Net $1.44B; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA NAMES AMIT KUMAR TANTIA CFO; 24/04/2018 – CPSC: HONEYWELL RECALLS HARD HATS DUE TO RISK OF HEAD INJURY; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Airlines With Powerful Connected Aircraft Analytics Package for Optimizing Flight Ops; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES GREG LEWIS AS NEXT CFO; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell profit rises 8.4 percent; 18/04/2018 – TrendMiner Customer CP Kelco to Present Gained Operational Value of Data Analytics at OSlsoft Pl World 2018; 25/05/2018 – Thales eyes bolt-on M&A but not chasing scale of U.S. rivals; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Homes Business on Track to Spin Later This Yr Into a Standalone, Publicly Traded Co; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – APPOINTED MICHAEL NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF ITS HOMES BUSINESS, EFFECTIVE MAY 14

Bath Savings Trust Co, which manages about $503.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 23,015 shares to 28,200 shares, valued at $1.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) by 3,223 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,536 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackay Shields Limited reported 203,787 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. 553 were accumulated by Camarda Fincl Advsrs Ltd Llc. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company owns 0.19% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 59,402 shares. Gm Advisory Group invested in 0.13% or 2,379 shares. Burke & Herbert Retail Bank & Tru owns 4,228 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Cibc Fincl Bank Usa has 0.31% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 12,573 shares. Ent Finance Services stated it has 1,689 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust accumulated 160,265 shares or 1.51% of the stock. State Street accumulated 29.44 million shares or 0.38% of the stock. St Johns Invest Mgmt Lc owns 1,850 shares. 4,000 are held by Doheny Asset Ca. 7,038 were accumulated by Opus Capital Group Inc Llc. Intersect Limited Liability Co holds 0.15% or 2,242 shares in its portfolio. Hendley & Incorporated holds 38,600 shares. Lincoln National accumulated 0.06% or 8,224 shares.

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $557.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 18,000 shares to 97,000 shares, valued at $5.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH).