As Kulicke & Soffa Industries (KLIC) Share Value Declined, Oak Associates LTD Boosted Its Position by $692,450; As Borg Warner (BWA) Share Value Declined, Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Increased Its Position

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Borg Warner Inc (BWA) by 96.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd bought 110,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 224,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.60 million, up from 113,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Borg Warner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $32.32. About 1.45M shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 10/04/2018 – BorgWarner Receives 2018 Automotive News PACE Award for Innovative Electric Motor Technology; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY EPS $4.30-EPS $4.40; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Quarterly Dividend; 29/03/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presents Broad Product Portfolio for Combustion, Hybrid and Electric Vehicles at Auto China 2018; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Results Boosted by Favorable Forex Rates; 29/05/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 Grand Opening: BorgWarner lnaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Dividend of 17c

Oak Associates Ltd increased its stake in Kulicke & Soffa Industries (KLIC) by 113.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd bought 31,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 59,320 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31M, up from 27,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in Kulicke & Soffa Industries for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $20.42. About 264,593 shares traded. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) has declined 13.95% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.95% the S&P500. Some Historical KLIC News: 31/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa 2Q Adj EPS 54c; 10/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Sees 2Q Net $36M; 30/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa: Quarterly Reports for Fiscal 2018 Will Also Include Restated 2017 Comparable Prior Quarter Periods; 10/05/2018 – KULICKE & SOFFA REPORTS PRELIM 2Q EPS ABOUT 51C, EST. 41C; 10/05/2018 – KLIC: PREVIOUSLY ISSUED FY17 STATEMENTS NO LONGER RELIED UPON; 10/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Sees 2Q EPS 51c; 14/05/2018 – Kulicke And Soffa Class Action: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Kulicke And Soffa Industries, Inc. – KLIC; 30/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Industries: Expands Warning on Earnings Press Releases, Saying Certain Ones Should Not Be Relied Upon; 31/05/2018 – KULICKE & SOFFA 2Q EPS 51C, ADJ. EPS 54C, EST. 41C; 10/05/2018 – KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES – POST CURRENT FISCAL QTR END, CO LEARNED OF CERTAIN UNAUTHORIZED TRANSACTIONS BY A SENIOR FINANCE EMPLOYEE OF COMPANY

Oak Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7,240 shares to 219,121 shares, valued at $41.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Cl A by 8,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,670 shares, and cut its stake in Aaron’s Inc. (NYSE:AAN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold KLIC shares while 62 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 56.55 million shares or 0.42% more from 56.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15,822 are owned by First Trust Advisors Ltd Partnership. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc owns 0.01% invested in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) for 14,571 shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc reported 22,822 shares. 446,643 were reported by Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc. State Street holds 789,290 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Shell Asset Mngmt reported 20,723 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pnc Svcs Group Inc reported 0% stake. American Century has invested 0.02% in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC). 119,591 are owned by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans. Sei reported 0% in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC). Camarda Advisors Ltd Liability Corp owns 87 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kbc Grp Nv invested in 138,691 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada owns 168,811 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 19,677 are held by Menta Cap Limited Co. California Public Employees Retirement Sys reported 213,429 shares.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $24.66B and $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teledyne Tech Inc (NYSE:TDY) by 3,100 shares to 37,800 shares, valued at $8.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,750 shares, and cut its stake in Tiffany & Co (NYSE:TIF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mgmt One accumulated 110,085 shares. North Star Invest stated it has 21,000 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 45,314 were accumulated by Korea Investment Corp. Atria Limited Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Nordea Invest Ab holds 0.1% or 1.30 million shares. First Hawaiian Savings Bank invested in 0.03% or 13,939 shares. Moreover, Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0.01% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 39,493 shares. Davis R M owns 374,164 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 661,879 shares. Pggm holds 0.07% or 348,000 shares. Rothschild Asset Mgmt Us holds 395,108 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 33,199 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 11,000 shares. 693,692 were accumulated by Millennium Lc. Fifth Third Retail Bank stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).