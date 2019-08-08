As Kt (KT) Stock Price Declined, Holder Wetherby Asset Management Trimmed Its Stake; As Gentherm Com (THRM) Share Price Declined, Holder Reinhart Partners Has Boosted Its Stake

Wetherby Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Kt Corp (KT) by 61.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold 30,249 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% . The institutional investor held 18,599 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $231,000, down from 48,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Kt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.08. About 472,025 shares traded. KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) has declined 12.46% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical KT News: 05/04/2018 – newsbox.ch/ NAGRA and KT Skylife expand content protection partnership with NexGuard watermarking; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – QTRLY TOTAL COPPER PRODUCTION 457 KT VS 227 KT LAST YEAR; 09/05/2018 – KT Corp. Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 02/05/2018 – KT Corp. 1Q Rev KRW5.710T Vs KRW5.612T; 17/04/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD- QTRLY MINED COPPER PRODUCTION 139.3 KT VS 84.2 KT A YEAR AGO; 17/04/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD – QTRLY ALUMINIUM PRODUCTION 846 KT VS 889 KT A YEAR AGO; 23/05/2018 – KT Showcases 5G Innovation at the World IT Show 2018

Reinhart Partners Inc increased its stake in Gentherm Inc Com (THRM) by 33.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc bought 10,619 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.37% . The institutional investor held 41,979 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55M, up from 31,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Gentherm Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $38.86. About 67,160 shares traded. Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) has declined 6.38% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.38% the S&P500. Some Historical THRM News: 24/04/2018 – GENTHERM INC – FOURTH AMENDMENT ALSO MODIFIES MAXIMUM PERMITTED INVESTMENT IN VIETNAM WAS INCREASED TO $45 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys New 1.2% Position in Gentherm; 26/04/2018 – Gentherm Sees FY Pdt Rev $1.06B-$1.08; 05/03/2018 – GENTHERM- BOARD UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED AMENDMENT TO CO’S SHAREHOLDERS RIGHTS PLAN TO ACCELERATE EXPIRATION DATE TO MARCH 5; 24/04/2018 – GENTHERM – FOURTH AMENDMENT ESTABLISHES MEANS FOR DETERMINING ALTERNATIVE FOR LIBOR IF DETERMINED THAT ASCERTAINING LIBOR IS NO LONGER POSSIBLE; 05/03/2018 Gentherm Announces Termination of Shareholder Rights Plan; 26/04/2018 – Gentherm 1Q EPS 35c; 26/04/2018 – GENTHERM INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR, EXCLUDING UNREALIZED CURRENCY LOSSES, EXPENSES AND OTHER IMPACTS RELATED TO ACQUISITIONS WAS $0.50; 08/03/2018 – Gentherm Names Yíjing H. Brentano as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications; 26/04/2018 – Gentherm Debuts Automotive lndustry’s First Thermoelectric Battery Thermal Management Solution for 48-volt Lithium-lon Batteries

More notable recent KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Fell Through 52-Week Lows Wednesday – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Startek Reports Quarterly Financial Results – Business Wire” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “KT Chairman Urges 5G Innovation with Global Leaders – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Turquoise Hill Revisited – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “KT Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.68 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold KT shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 140.85 million shares or 6.02% more from 132.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Finance Associates invested in 1,104 shares. Marshall Wace Llp invested in 116,127 shares. 18,599 were accumulated by Wetherby Asset Management. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT). Lmr Prtn Llp reported 863,011 shares. 3,800 are owned by Numerixs Invest Tech Inc. Moreover, Blair William And Il has 0% invested in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT). 782,568 were accumulated by Amg Tru Retail Bank. Guardian stated it has 201,700 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Legal And General Grp Public Ltd invested in 0.01% or 724,584 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 473,496 shares. Envestnet Asset Management invested in 289,865 shares. Segantii Cap Ltd invested in 0.96% or 645,261 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Ma holds 0% or 382,384 shares in its portfolio.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.65B and $802.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in British Amern Tob Plc (NYSEMKT:BTI) by 9,602 shares to 26,033 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SDY) by 7,467 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,281 shares, and has risen its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

More notable recent Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Gentherm Provides Passenger Thermal Comfort Solutions in Rinspeed’s Latest Concept Vehicle – GlobeNewswire” on December 11, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Gentherm Names Mark A. Potesta as Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on November 07, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Gentherm to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Auto Conference – GlobeNewswire” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mega auto alliances could pressure suppliers – Seeking Alpha” published on April 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Gentherm Names Wayne Kauffman as Vice President and General Counsel – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Reinhart Partners Inc, which manages about $4.85B and $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc Com (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 20,842 shares to 819,205 shares, valued at $30.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citizens Finl Grp Inc Com (NYSE:CFG) by 12,245 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 822,586 shares, and cut its stake in Dorman Products Inc Com (NASDAQ:DORM).