As Kt (KT) Shares Declined, Holder Segantii Capital Management LTD Increased Its Position; Stadium Capital Management Holding in United Insurance Holdings (UIHC) Has Cut by $1.96 Million

Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Kt Corp (KT) by 552.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought 3.56 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% . The hedge fund held 4.21 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.14M, up from 645,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Kt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.67B market cap company. It closed at $11.55 lastly. It is down 12.46% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical KT News: 23/05/2018 – KT Showcases 5G Innovation at the World IT Show 2018; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – QTRLY TOTAL COPPER PRODUCTION 457 KT VS 227 KT LAST YEAR; 02/05/2018 – KT CORP 1Q NET 197B WON, EST. 193.38B WON; 15/04/2018 – S.Korean police to question KT Corp chairman over suspicious payments to lawmakers; 02/05/2018 – KT Corp. 1Q Rev KRW5.710T Vs KRW5.612T; 14/05/2018 – KT Builds Africa’s 1st Nationwide LTE Network in Rwanda; 17/04/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD- QTRLY MINED COPPER PRODUCTION 139.3 KT VS 84.2 KT A YEAR AGO; 02/05/2018 – KT Corp. 1Q Net KRW224.10B Vs KRW224.30B; 17/04/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD – QTRLY ALUMINIUM PRODUCTION 846 KT VS 889 KT A YEAR AGO; 22/03/2018 – SEOUL — South Korean telecom company KT will launch a 5G wireless service for business clients early next year, potentially giving the country a head start on the development of “internet of things” systems built on the superfast data communications technology

Stadium Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp (UIHC) by 82.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc sold 140,302 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.70% . The hedge fund held 30,663 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $437,000, down from 170,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Insurance Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $627.16 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $13.99. About 29,631 shares traded. United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) has declined 44.95% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.95% the S&P500. Some Historical UIHC News: 31/05/2018 – OMAN UNITED INSURANCE SAYS WITH REGARDS TO INSURED’S PROPERTIES, RECEIVING CLAIMS NOTIFICATIONS FROM IN & AROUND SALALAH REGION; 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Advanced Micro Devices, Alamo Group, United Insurance, Post, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Tru; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Reinsurance Pacts Provided More Frequency and Severity Protection; 23/04/2018 – DJ United Insurance Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UIHC); 16/03/2018 UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Reinsurance Pacts Provide Sufficient Coverage for Approximately a Single 1-in-400 Year Event; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings Enters Reinsurance Agreements With Private Reinsurers and Florida State Board of Administratio; 31/05/2018 – OMAN UNITED INSURANCE – UPDATES ON IMPACT OF CYCLONE MEKUNU, SAYS THERE ARE NO DAMAGES TO COMPANY’S OWN PROPERTIES; 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q EPS 20c; 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY CORE INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.40

Stadium Capital Management Llc, which manages about $639.76 million and $216.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crh Medical Corp by 598,591 shares to 4.26 million shares, valued at $12.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waterstone Financial Inc (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 21,395 shares in the quarter, for a total of 421,658 shares, and has risen its stake in Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB).

Analysts await United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, up 142.86% or $0.50 from last year’s $-0.35 per share. UIHC’s profit will be $6.72 million for 23.32 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by United Insurance Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -287.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 6 investors sold UIHC shares while 27 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 15.58 million shares or 1.84% less from 15.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase, a New York-based fund reported 5,664 shares. Savings Bank Of Mellon Corporation has 0% invested in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) for 271,030 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Lc holds 50,462 shares. Ameritas Investment Prns holds 0% of its portfolio in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) for 1,483 shares. Invesco reported 1.06M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Next Fin Gru has 10 shares. Raymond James Associate stated it has 0.01% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Manufacturers Life The accumulated 14,894 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 44,656 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Mngmt Inc invested in 0% or 123,457 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 26,674 shares. Synovus stated it has 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Stadium Mgmt Ltd owns 30,663 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Co reported 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Franklin Street Advsrs Nc invested in 0.11% or 58,650 shares.

Since March 27, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $687,242 activity. 4,258 United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) shares with value of $50,216 were bought by St John Scott. On Monday, August 5 the insider Hogan Michael bought $140,880. POITEVINT ALEC II bought $343,250 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) on Tuesday, May 21. Shares for $19,964 were bought by DiFrancesco Paul F. Menon Deepak also bought $9,193 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) shares. Shares for $13,730 were bought by Whittemore Kent G.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pinduoduo Inc by 259,455 shares to 48,510 shares, valued at $1.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:ENBL) by 140,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 190,000 shares, and cut its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU).