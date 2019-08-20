As Kt (KT) Market Value Declined, Hsbc Holdings Plc Has Boosted by $947,868 Its Stake; Hs Management Partners Lowered Its Stake in Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) by $5.43 Million as Stock Value Rose

Hsbc Holdings Plc increased its stake in Kt Corp (KT) by 43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hsbc Holdings Plc bought 78,989 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% . The institutional investor held 262,698 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27M, up from 183,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hsbc Holdings Plc who had been investing in Kt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.18. About 200,414 shares traded. KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) has declined 12.46% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical KT News: 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – QTRLY TOTAL COPPER PRODUCTION 457 KT VS 227 KT LAST YEAR; 15/04/2018 – S.Korean police to question KT Corp chairman over suspicious payments to lawmakers; 24/05/2018 – KT to Build Digital Healthcare System on Trans-Siberian Trains; 22/05/2018 – KT Corp. Launches Task Force for Inter-Korean Cooperation; 20/04/2018 – GLOBAL ALUMINUM PRODUCTION WAS 176.8 KT/DAY IN MONTH: IAI; 02/05/2018 – KT CORP 1Q PARENT NET 316.8B WON; 14/05/2018 – KT Builds Africa’s 1st Nationwide LTE Network in Rwanda; 02/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies, KT Corporation Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Collaborate on 5G New Radio Technology; 22/03/2018 South Korea’s KT to launch 5G service for businesses next March; 02/05/2018 – KT CORP 1Q NET 197B WON, EST. 193.38B WON

Hs Management Partners Llc decreased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) by 10.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc sold 72,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 622,670 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.76 million, down from 695,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Dunkin Brands Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $83.21. About 381,855 shares traded. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 16.38% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.38% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – IS UPDATING AND REITERATING CERTAIN TARGETS REGARDING ITS 2018 PERFORMANCE; 15/03/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS REPORTS THREE NEW EXECUTIVE PROMOTIONS; 17/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS – AWARDING RESPONSIBILITY FOR RETAIL AND IN-STORE MARKETING TO ARC/LEO BURNETT; 17/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Announces Plans For Seven New Restaurants In Montgomery, Alabama With Existing Franchisees; 03/04/2018 – Baskin-Robbins Guests Can Now Have their Cake and Cookie too with the Launch of New Cookie Cakes; 22/05/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION IS GOOD FOR A PERIOD OF TWO YEARS; 26/04/2018 – Short-seller Jim Chanos reveals bets against Dunkin’ Brands and Burger King’s parent; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – 2018 GUIDANCE DOES NOT INCLUDE ANY IMPACT FROM $100 MLN INVESTMENT IN BLUEPRINT FOR DUNKIN’ DONUTS U.S. GROWTH; 22/05/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands Board Approves $250 Million Share Buyback — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS – CONTINUES TO EXPECT HIGH-SINGLE DIGIT PERCENT OTHER REVENUE GROWTH DRIVEN BY CONSUMER PACKAGED GOODS FOR FISCAL 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.68 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold KT shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 140.85 million shares or 6.02% more from 132.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,103 are held by Glenmede Trust Communication Na. Td Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT). Carroll Associates has invested 0% of its portfolio in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT). Atria Investments Lc owns 21,346 shares. 8.54M were accumulated by Acadian Asset Management Lc. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas, a Illinois-based fund reported 2,665 shares. Clearbridge Limited Company reported 0% stake. Barclays Public Limited Com reported 0% in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT). Cwm Lc owns 0% invested in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) for 280 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc invested in 0.01% or 2.77M shares. Raymond James holds 0% or 94,732 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Trust reported 170 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hbk Invests LP owns 57,100 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Kiltearn Partners Llp holds 2.7% or 7.64M shares in its portfolio. Hexavest has 78,923 shares.

Hsbc Holdings Plc, which manages about $54.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hp Inc (Call) by 250,700 shares to 149,700 shares, valued at $2.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI.A) by 11,504 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,738 shares, and cut its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY).

More notable recent KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Grace licenses UNIPOL PP to new PetroChina plant – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “KT Corp (KT) Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “KT: ARPU Turnaround And Strong Content Revenue – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “S. Korea’s KT and KT SAT Showcases 5G and Satellite to the World – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “KT Corp. Files 2018 Annual Report on Form 20-F – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Hs Management Partners Llc, which manages about $2.39B and $2.96B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 365,715 shares to 4.14 million shares, valued at $193.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (NYSE:WTW) by 923,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.15 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).