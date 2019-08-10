As Kt Corp. (KT) Stock Declined, Foyston Gordon & Payne Decreased Holding by $318,000; Safety Ins Group (SAFT) Share Value Rose While Prospector Partners Has Upped Its Stake

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc decreased its stake in Kt Corp. (KT) by 18.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc sold 26,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% . The institutional investor held 113,784 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 million, down from 140,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in Kt Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.03. About 751,742 shares traded. KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) has declined 12.46% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical KT News: 22/05/2018 – KT Corp. Launches Task Force for Inter-Korean Cooperation; 02/05/2018 – KT CORP 1Q NET 197B WON, EST. 193.38B WON; 15/04/2018 – S.Korean police to question KT Corp chairman over suspicious payments to lawmakers; 23/05/2018 – KT Showcases 5G Innovation at the World IT Show 2018; 14/05/2018 – KT Builds Africa’s 1st Nationwide LTE Network in Rwanda; 22/03/2018 South Korea’s KT to launch 5G service for businesses next March; 02/05/2018 – KT Corp. 1Q Net KRW224.10B Vs KRW224.30B

Prospector Partners Llc increased its stake in Safety Ins Group Inc (SAFT) by 97.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc bought 16,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.24% . The institutional investor held 34,050 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.97 million, up from 17,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Safety Ins Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $95.32. About 33,325 shares traded. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) has risen 8.24% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SAFT News: 02/05/2018 – Safety Insurance 1Q Net $9.13M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Safety Insurance Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAFT); 02/05/2018 – Safety Insurance 1Q Adj EPS 71c; 08/03/2018 SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP INC SAFT.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $44.85; 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q EPS 60C; 02/05/2018 – Safety Insurance 1Q Rev $209.7M; 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $192.0M; 08/03/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP INC SAFT.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $67; 08/03/2018 – Safety Insurance Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average

Investors sentiment increased to 2.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.62 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold SAFT shares while 30 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 15.13 million shares or 19.16% more from 12.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Ins The invested 0% in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). Comerica Comml Bank stated it has 0.01% in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). Victory Cap Management reported 19,850 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 43,783 shares. Fernwood Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) for 5,268 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0% in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). Blackrock holds 2.14 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bessemer owns 35,500 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen invested in 1.88% or 2.79 million shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 8,378 shares. Illinois-based Ubs Asset Americas Inc has invested 0% in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 34,004 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 288 shares.

Prospector Partners Llc, which manages about $2.43 billion and $659.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 18,200 shares to 84,900 shares, valued at $9.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 27,370 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,200 shares, and cut its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN).

