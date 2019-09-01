As Kronos Worldwide Com (KRO) Stock Price Rose, Green Square Capital Boosted Position; Lkq (LKQ) Holding Raised by Park Presidio Capital Llc

Park Presidio Capital Llc increased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 3.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 2.94M shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.44M, up from 2.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $26.27. About 1.34 million shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Organic Rev Growth 4%-5.5; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH FOR PARTS & SERVICES 4.0% TO 5.5%; 22/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – LKQ Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Green Square Capital Llc increased its stake in Kronos Worldwide Inc Com (KRO) by 188.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc bought 58,974 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.23% . The hedge fund held 90,246 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27M, up from 31,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Kronos Worldwide Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.95. About 365,465 shares traded or 34.28% up from the average. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) has declined 40.03% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.03% the S&P500. Some Historical KRO News: 22/05/2018 – Forbes Names Kronos One of Top Three Places to Work in Software; 12/03/2018 – Kronos Worldwide 4Q EPS 41c; 12/03/2018 – CORRECT: KRONOS 4Q EPS 41C, EST. 54C (2 EST.); 14/05/2018 – University of Colorado Boulder’s Housing & Dining Services Goes Live with Workforce Dimensions from Kronos; 12/03/2018 – TIMING: KRONOS INC SETS LENDER CALL 1PM ET TODAY VIA NOMURA; 08/05/2018 – Kronos Empowers Employees and Managers with Workplace Chatbot; 08/05/2018 – KRONOS 1Q EPS 61C; 12/03/2018 – KRONOS 4Q EPS $41, EST. 54C (2 EST.); 12/03/2018 – Kronos Worldwide 4Q Net $47.4M; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Kronos Acquisition’s B3 Cfr; Outlook Now Negative

Green Square Capital Llc, which manages about $1.82B and $154.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc Com (NYSE:CNP) by 225,794 shares to 45,502 shares, valued at $1.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sonoco Prods Co Com (NYSE:SON) by 8,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,719 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold KRO shares while 26 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 23.24 million shares or 0.95% less from 23.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Euclidean Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.15% in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO). Lpl Fincl holds 0% or 18,339 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 96,357 shares. Moreover, Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has 0% invested in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) for 29,876 shares. Zebra Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.51% invested in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) for 69,171 shares. Intll Grp Incorporated Incorporated invested in 0% or 14,455 shares. Alps Advsr reported 0% of its portfolio in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board accumulated 0% or 120,300 shares. Macquarie Gru has invested 0% in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO). Bowling Management Limited Liability Co holds 23,347 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Raymond James And Assoc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO). Victory Management Inc reported 49,935 shares. Kempen Cap Mgmt Nv reported 0.47% stake. Nordea Invest Management Ab stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO). Pnc Finance Grp Incorporated Incorporated reported 236 shares stake.

More notable recent Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Does The Dip In Kronos Worldwide Shares Present A Buying Opportunity? – Seeking Alpha” on April 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “KRONOS Worldwide declares $0.18 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on February 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Did Kronos Worldwide, Inc.’s (NYSE:KRO) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kronos Worldwide Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:KRO – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amg Funds Ltd Co owns 37,477 shares. Moreover, Northern has 0.03% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 3.66 million shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 479,227 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.09% stake. Tradewinds Management Lc has invested 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Orrstown Ser accumulated 2,500 shares. Two Sigma Secs Ltd has 7,584 shares for 0% of their portfolio. North Run LP stated it has 3.89% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). 18,402 are owned by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited has invested 0.01% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Private Na stated it has 23,002 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 718,706 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.03% or 531,153 shares in its portfolio. Sigma Planning holds 0.03% or 16,548 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 84,132 shares.

More notable recent LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “LKQ Corporation Announces Director Resignation Nasdaq:LKQ – GlobeNewswire” on January 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Should Value Investors Pick LKQ Corporation (LKQ) Stock? – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “LKQ (LKQ) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “LKQ Sees a Tougher Year Ahead – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “LKQ Corp (LKQ) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.