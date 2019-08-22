As Kronos Worldwide Com (KRO) Shares Rose, Green Square Capital Has Lifted Holding; Tb Alternative Assets LTD Decreased Its Amazon.Com Amzn Us (AMZN) Position as Market Value Declined

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc Amzn Us (AMZN) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85M, down from 3,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc Amzn Us for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $895.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $12.64 during the last trading session, reaching $1810.9. About 1.48M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/04/2018 – New York Post: Amazon’s home robot sounds like a Roomba with Alexa; 02/05/2018 – Tim’s Corner: 3 High Yield Retail REITS That Will Survive Amazon; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Livi; 04/04/2018 – AMAZON WEB SERVICES ANNOUNCED AMAZON SIMPLE STORAGE SERVICE ONE ZONE-INFREQUENT ACCESS, A NEW AMAZON S3 STORAGE CLASS; 25/05/2018 – Lakeland Ledger: Amazon’s finance ambitions draw attention from Fed; 04/04/2018 – Trump is ‘not involved’ in picking whether Amazon gets multi-billion dollar contract: White House; 28/03/2018 – Amazon loses more than $50 billion in value on report Trump wants to ‘go after’ company’s tax treatment; 03/05/2018 – Amazon is facing a growing narrative, supported by President Donald Trump, that it has grown far too powerful. But instead of maintaining a low profile, Amazon has opted to stop, pose and flex its muscles; 15/05/2018 – Amazon, with its new partnership, is aiming to give AWS customers an “easy button” to get into the same technology that underpins bitcoin; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Introduces Amazon Experience Centers

Green Square Capital Llc increased its stake in Kronos Worldwide Inc Com (KRO) by 188.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc bought 58,974 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.23% . The hedge fund held 90,246 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27 million, up from 31,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Kronos Worldwide Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.52. About 138,853 shares traded. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) has declined 40.03% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.03% the S&P500. Some Historical KRO News: 14/05/2018 – University of Colorado Boulder’s Housing & Dining Services Goes Live with Workforce Dimensions from Kronos; 08/05/2018 – Kronos Worldwide 1Q Net $70.7M; 05/03/2018 Mackenzie Health Selects Workforce Dimensions from Kronos to Engage Employees in a Smart Hospital Setting; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Kronos Acquisition’s B3 Cfr; Outlook Now Negative; 17/05/2018 – Retail TouchPoints And Kronos Host Online Panel Discussion Covering Predictive Scheduling; 12/03/2018 – Kronos Worldwide 4Q EPS 41c; 24/04/2018 – Mission Health Engages Employees and Expects Millions of Dollars in Savings with Kronos; 08/05/2018 – Kronos Empowers Employees and Managers with Workplace Chatbot; 14/05/2018 – University of Colorado Boulder’s Housing & Dining Services Goes Live with Workforce Dimensions from Kronos; 12/03/2018 – Kronos Worldwide 4Q Net $47.4M

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 72.20 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Asset Strategies Incorporated has invested 1.9% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Arrow Finance Corp owns 8,805 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 2.59% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Spectrum Asset (Nb Ca) stated it has 265 shares. Paloma Partners Management holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 411 shares. 10, a Alabama-based fund reported 162 shares. 7,558 are held by Arrowgrass Capital (Us) L P. Eastern Natl Bank owns 16,105 shares or 1.92% of their US portfolio. Lvw Advsr Ltd Co owns 1,245 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Moreover, Highland Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc has 1.14% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 64,636 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Ckw Financial Group holds 1 shares. Schaper Benz And Wise Investment Counsel Wi stated it has 0.29% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ancora Limited Liability stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ameritas Prns invested in 21,644 shares or 1.79% of the stock.

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd, which manages about $531.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C Z Us by 61,900 shares to 69,900 shares, valued at $2.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adr Zto Us by 1.94M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.70 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sponsored Adr Bili Us.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Whole Foods To Stock British Beyond Meat Competitor Meatless Farm: ‘We Are One Of The Healthiest Products Out There’ – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “A Deep Dive Into How Amazon Prime Members Shopped Prime Day – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon (AMZN) to Open New Facility in Utah, Add 800+ Jobs – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Berkshire raises its Amazon stake – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Amazon a Prime Stock to Buy Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Green Square Capital Llc, which manages about $1.82B and $154.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mplx Lp Com Unit Rep Ltd (NYSE:MPLX) by 22,464 shares to 15,127 shares, valued at $498,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Currency Hedged Msci Eafe Etf (HEFA) by 34,653 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,544 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc Com (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold KRO shares while 26 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 23.24 million shares or 0.95% less from 23.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity Rech has 0% invested in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) for 52,700 shares. Caxton Assocs LP owns 15,656 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO). Tiaa Cref Llc holds 0% in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) or 43,897 shares. Arrowstreet Capital LP stated it has 431,579 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Victory Cap Mngmt Incorporated reported 49,935 shares. First Tru Advsrs LP stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO). Benjamin F Edwards holds 0% or 260 shares. Alps Advsr holds 28,886 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amp Cap Limited has 0% invested in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO). Schroder Mngmt Group invested in 3,700 shares or 0% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc holds 0% in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) or 112,800 shares. Northern Tru Corp accumulated 373,082 shares or 0% of the stock. Barclays Public Limited Liability Com reported 40,056 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Llc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 4,660 shares.

More notable recent Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Is Kronos Worldwide, Inc.’s (NYSE:KRO) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on June 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Unknown but Amazing Dividend Stocks – Motley Fool” on September 13, 2018. More interesting news about Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kronos Worldwide Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:KRO – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 07, 2019.