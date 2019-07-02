As Kronos Worldwide Com (KRO) Share Price Declined, Green Square Capital Raised Position; Barnes Group (B) Position Maintained by Ghp Investment Advisors Inc

Green Square Capital Llc increased its stake in Kronos Worldwide Inc Com (KRO) by 188.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc bought 58,974 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.57% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 90,246 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27 million, up from 31,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Kronos Worldwide Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $15.57. About 244,863 shares traded. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) has declined 44.17% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KRO News: 12/03/2018 – KRONOS 4Q EPS $41, EST. 54C (2 EST.); 16/03/2018 – Kronos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kronos Worldwide, Inc.’s and Kronos International, Inc.’s IDRs at ‘B+’; 15/05/2018 – Kronos Simplifies Payroll for Organizations of All Sizes; 08/05/2018 – KRONOS 1Q EPS 61C; 10/05/2018 – KRONOS WORLDWIDE INC KRO.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $24; 23/05/2018 – Kronos Bio Appoints Dr. Norbert Bischofberger, Former Head of R&D for Gilead Sciences, as President and Chief Executive Officer; 29/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS KRONOS ACQUISITION’S B3 CFR; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 17/05/2018 – Retail TouchPoints And Kronos Host Online Panel Discussion Covering Predictive Scheduling; 11/04/2018 – Equisoft joins forces with Kronos Technologies, a leader in CRM and FNA products for the financial industry

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Barnes Group Inc (B) by 21.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc bought 9,802 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 55,543 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86M, up from 45,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Barnes Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $56.66. About 290,554 shares traded or 27.64% up from the average. Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) has declined 5.57% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.00% the S&P500. Some Historical B News: 27/04/2018 – Barnes Group 1Q Net $38.8M; 04/05/2018 – Barnes Group Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 27/04/2018 – BARNES GROUP INC SEES 2018 ORGANIC SALES GROWTH OF 3% TO 4%; 27/04/2018 – Barnes Group Sees 2018 Organic Sales Growth 3%-4%; 27/04/2018 – Barnes Group Sees 2018 Sales Growth of 5%-6%; 27/04/2018 – BARNES GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF BETWEEN $60 TO $65 MLN; 21/04/2018 DJ Barnes Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (B); 04/05/2018 – BARNES GROUP BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 16C/SHR FROM 14C, EST. 15C; 27/04/2018 – BARNES GROUP INC B.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.04, REV VIEW $1.51 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – Barnes Group 1Q EPS 72c

More notable recent Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Under Armour, Inc.’s (NYSE:UAA) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Costamare Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend on Its Preferred and Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why We Like Omnicom Group Inc.â€™s (NYSE:OMC) 20% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Dillard’s, Inc.’s (NYSE:DDS) CEO Salary Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Suggests It’s 44% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold B shares while 59 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 42.84 million shares or 1.64% less from 43.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Tower Rech Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) has invested 0.01% in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B). Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity Research Inc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B). California Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B). Envestnet Asset Management reported 58,289 shares. Millennium Management Limited accumulated 116,128 shares or 0.01% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 0.01% invested in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) for 73,200 shares. First Long Island Invsts Limited Liability Company holds 1.76% or 292,013 shares in its portfolio. Bbva Compass Retail Bank Inc reported 11,519 shares. Bluecrest Cap Management Limited invested in 5,942 shares. Fdx invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B). New York-based Art Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B). 560,341 are held by Geode Capital Ltd Llc. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B). Profund Advisors Limited Liability Com stated it has 4,935 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0% in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B).

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $821.66 million and $776.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in California Wtr Svc Group (NYSE:CWT) by 75,170 shares to 5,619 shares, valued at $305,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Us Etf Tr by 43,346 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 278,116 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM).

Since February 27, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $66,822 activity. The insider Hipple Richard J bought 1,000 shares worth $58,826. The insider MANGUM MYLLE H bought 37 shares worth $2,074.

Green Square Capital Llc, which manages about $1.82B and $154.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Acwi Index Fund (ACWI) by 130,249 shares to 5,009 shares, valued at $361,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc Com (NYSE:HD) by 29,329 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,179 shares, and cut its stake in Upland Software Inc Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold KRO shares while 26 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 23.24 million shares or 0.95% less from 23.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest Management, California-based fund reported 124,757 shares. Mackenzie Finance holds 0% or 55,531 shares. Quantitative Investment Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 11,900 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 394,835 shares. 1.51 million are owned by Renaissance Tech Ltd Company. The Texas-based Bridgeway Management has invested 0.05% in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO). Prudential owns 42,640 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 46,269 shares. Federated Pa reported 169,906 shares. The Illinois-based First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO). Massachusetts-based Loomis Sayles & Com LP has invested 0% in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO). Caxton Assoc Lp holds 0.03% or 15,656 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) for 5,252 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Co accumulated 42,885 shares. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon owns 1.68 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.