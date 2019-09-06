As Kroger (KR) Valuation Declined, Monarch Capital Management Upped Stake; Tiger Legatus Capital Management Has Upped Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Position by $2.94 Million

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 47.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc bought 105,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 325,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.18 million, up from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $40.24. About 1.23 million shares traded. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 21/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Timeshare operator ILG explores merger with Apollo’s Diamond Resorts; 13/04/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren, Cummings, Carper, Peters Press Citigroup and Apollo on Concerns about Kushner Family Business Loans; 15/05/2018 – U2 Live At The Apollo For SiriusXM; 29/05/2018 – Kimbell Royalty Plans $110M Private Placement of Preferred Units to Apollo Global Affiliate; 02/05/2018 – Exclusive: Apollo Global approaches Xerox about possible acquisition; 13/04/2018 – Sen Gary Peters: Peters, Colleagues Press Citigroup and Apollo on Concerns about Kushner Family Business Loans; 21/03/2018 – APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LP APO.N CEO LEON BLACK SAYS WILL PROBABLY RAISE ANOTHER NATURAL RESOURCES FUND LATER THIS YEAR; 08/05/2018 – FIRSTGROUP PLC: Statement re withdrawal of Apollo; 08/05/2018 – FIRSTGROUP PLC FGP.L – ANNOUNCEMENT HAS BEEN MADE BY FIRSTGROUP WITHOUT AGREEMENT OR APPROVAL OF APOLLO; 02/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Apollo Global approaches Xerox about possible acquisition – sources via @LianaBaker @GregRoumeliotis

Monarch Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Kroger (KR) by 29.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Capital Management Inc bought 31,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 136,975 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37 million, up from 105,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kroger for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $24.98. About 2.67 million shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 22/05/2018 – Fitch: Ocado-Kroger Partnership Improves Business Profile; Also Strain on Cash Flow; 12/03/2018 – KROGER & INSTACART EXPAND PARTNERSHIP; 14/03/2018 – Supervalu: 8 Stores to Be Sold to Kroger Mid-Atlantic; 08/03/2018 – KROGER 4Q ADJ EPS 63C, EST. 63C; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 22/03/2018 – Kohl’s, Walmart and Kroger’s Take Top Spots in Ad Effectiveness for February; 08/03/2018 – KROGER CO – EXPECTS ITS 2018 TAX RATE TO BE APPROXIMATELY 22%; 08/03/2018 – KROGER: HIGHER LABOR COSTS DROVE UP EXPENSES; 09/04/2018 – Walmart, Kroger and Meijer Fresh Produce Leaders featured at Organic Produce Summit 2018 – Retailer Roundtable; 20/04/2018 – Kroger Announces $1.2 B Accelerated Shr Repurchase Program

More notable recent Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Leave It To The Experts, Buy Apollo – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Themiddlemarket.com with their article: “M&A wrap: Cisco, Cloudcherry, Centerbridge, Clearlake, Syncsort, TA, Audax – Mergers & Acquisitions” published on August 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Apollo to Present at the Morgan Stanley Financials Conference – GlobeNewswire” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Tegna confirms it rejected acquisition offer from private equity giant – Washington Business Journal” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Themiddlemarket.com‘s news article titled: “M&A wrap: Simply Good, Atkins, Quest, Splunk, Genstar, Dick’s, Sheridan – Mergers & Acquisitions” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold APO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 139.89 million shares or 0.33% more from 139.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 76,454 shares. Spectrum Mngmt Grp, Indiana-based fund reported 42 shares. 6.83M are held by Morgan Stanley. Compton Mngmt Incorporated Ri owns 7,700 shares. Hl Financial Ltd Liability Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Tiger Glob Management Ltd Com holds 37.66 million shares or 5.87% of its portfolio. Tiger Limited Liability Corporation owns 5.35% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 689,502 shares. 1.96M are held by Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv owns 170,000 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Fin Advsr Inc owns 12,853 shares. Lonestar Capital Management Ltd holds 200,000 shares or 1.43% of its portfolio. Williams Jones Associate Ltd Company reported 0.01% stake. Thornburg Inv Management invested in 631,004 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Colony Grp Inc Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 15,552 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated invested 0.02% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO).

More notable recent The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kroger expands test concept with Walgreens – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Are Analysts Expecting From The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) In Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Selling Option Premium Once More In Kroger – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Should Investors React To The Kroger Co.’s (NYSE:KR) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Kroger, Weight Watchers International, and Guardant Health Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $107,437 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Lc holds 0.05% or 2.98 million shares. Duncker Streett And Communication has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 1.49 million shares. First Manhattan Com reported 342 shares. Illinois-based Old Second Bancorporation Of Aurora has invested 0.01% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Caxton Associates LP holds 0.06% or 15,464 shares. Majedie Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 63,470 shares. Merriman Wealth Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.05% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Alphamark Advsr Limited Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Arrowgrass Cap Ptnrs (Us) Lp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Parkside Savings Bank And Tru reported 0.01% stake. Mount Lucas Mngmt LP has invested 1.45% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). D E Shaw Incorporated invested in 31,400 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 960 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Toth Financial Advisory has 0% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).