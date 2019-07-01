As Kroger (KR) Stock Value Declined, Monarch Capital Management Has Upped Holding by $754,560; Hilltop Holdings Has Decreased Its Cme Group (CME) Holding by $364,900 as Stock Value Rose

Hilltop Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 37.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilltop Holdings Inc sold 2,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,684 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $606,000, down from 5,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $196.61. About 485,399 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 19/03/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8 (DD) – CME GROUP INC; 09/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 8; 06/05/2018 – Judge cancels planned CME hearing; 30/05/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: RISE OVER 1 PERCENT SPURRED BY LOWER CORN PRICES, SHARPLY HIGHER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 11/04/2018 – Rusal removed from share, debt indexes, metal suspended; 29/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#FC: TUMBLE MORE THAN 2 PCT ON LOWER LIVE CATTLE CONTRACTS, SHARPLY HIGHER CORN FUTURES AFTER USDA REPORT -TRADE; 27/03/2018 – CME eyes pole position in Treasury trades with audacious bid for Nex; 26/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 25; 28/03/2018 – CME IS SAID TO OFFER ABOUT 4 BILLION POUNDS FOR NEX GROUP; 06/03/2018 – Producer sentiment higher; NAFTA uncertainty looms

Monarch Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Kroger (KR) by 29.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Capital Management Inc bought 31,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 136,975 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37 million, up from 105,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kroger for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $21.5. About 4.18 million shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has risen 1.94% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 08/03/2018 – KROGER SEES IDENTICAL SUPERMARKET SALES GROWTH, EXCLUDING FUEL, TO RANGE FROM 1.5% TO 2.0% IN 2018; 17/05/2018 – KROGER: INSTACART ORDERS MORE PROFITABLE THAN CLICKLIST; 17/05/2018 – Kroger Partners with Ocado to Serve Customers Anything, Anytime, Anywhere in U.S; 20/04/2018 – Kroger: Transition Services Pact With EG Group Won’t Have Material Effect on 2018 Results; 06/04/2018 – Home Chef in sale talks with Kroger; 23/03/2018 – HeisenbergReport: T-Oger or Kr-Arget? Target, Kroger Thinking About Merging Before Amazon Murders Them Both; 23/05/2018 – KROGER CO – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO HAVE NO EFFECT ON 2018 EARNINGS, AND TO BE SLIGHTLY ACCRETIVE IN 2019; 25/05/2018 – World Animal Protection calls on Kroger to eliminate the use of gestation crates for pigs in its supply chain; 23/03/2018 – Kroger Co. CDS Tightens 11 Bps, Most in 3 Months; 12/03/2018 – KROGER & INSTACART EXPAND PARTNERSHIP

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Interest Comml Bank (Uk) Limited reported 194,412 shares. Globeflex Lp accumulated 23,391 shares. Prelude Limited Liability Co stated it has 5,027 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Kbc Nv stated it has 0.19% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Ww Asset Mngmt holds 74,299 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Van Eck Associate owns 70,874 shares. Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership reported 0.11% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Hengehold Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.09% or 16,050 shares. Hayek Kallen Management has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Systematic Fincl Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 2,899 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt holds 0.02% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) or 43,140 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.05% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) or 300,186 shares. Private Grp reported 0.76% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Acropolis Invest Management Limited Liability holds 20,172 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.07% or 1.47 million shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lmr Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.04% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) or 4,279 shares. Cleararc invested 0.27% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Nelson Roberts Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 209 shares. Smithfield Tru Company stated it has 364 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hwg Limited Partnership stated it has 14 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 0.06% or 2,694 shares. 68,303 were reported by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Inspirion Wealth Ltd Liability Co stated it has 2,125 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.18% or 69,602 shares. First Washington Corporation invested in 2.84% or 34,055 shares. Arrowstreet Lp stated it has 44,863 shares. Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 6.11M shares. Parsons Management Ri reported 11,554 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Sigma Planning Corp has 11,454 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 55,719 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio.

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, down 6.32% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.74 per share. CME’s profit will be $583.50 million for 30.15 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual earnings per share reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.62% EPS growth.

Hilltop Holdings Inc, which manages about $470.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exch Trd Alpha Fd I (FEM) by 29,090 shares to 74,893 shares, valued at $1.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 10,993 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,530 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).