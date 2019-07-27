As Kroger (KR) Share Value Declined, Baker Ellis Asset Management Cut Stake by $559,776; Clean Yield Group Decreased Its Position in Symantec Com (SYMC) as Share Price Declined

Clean Yield Group decreased its stake in Symantec Corp Com (SYMC) by 39.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group sold 41,389 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 64,629 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49M, down from 106,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Symantec Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $22.73. About 4.31 million shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has declined 8.93% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – QTRLY NON-GAAP REVENUE $1.234 BLN, UP 5% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 20/04/2018 – Zscaler Inc. vs Symantec Corporation | Terminated-Dismissed | 04/20/2018; 21/05/2018 – Norton by Symantec to Release Fast, Secure Connected Home Wi-Fi Router in Australia; 10/05/2018 – Symantec said the investigation will likely force it to delay the release of its annual report; 23/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Symantec; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Says Board Audit Panel Commences Internal Investigation From Concerns by Former Employee; 15/04/2018 – Symantec Targeted Attack Analytics Enables Customers to Uncover the Most Sophisticated and Dangerous Cyber Attacks; 17/05/2018 – Symantec (SYMC) Trades to Session High Amid Chatter; 23/05/2018 – U.S. seeks to take control of infected routers from hackers; 25/05/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Symantec Corporation and Certain Officers – SYMC

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Kroger (KR) by 10.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc sold 23,324 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 194,285 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78 million, down from 217,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Kroger for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $21.48. About 9.59 million shares traded or 7.54% up from the average. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has risen 1.94% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 17/05/2018 – KROGER – NEW DEAL WITH OCADO NOT EXPECTED TO AFFECT CO’S DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE RANGE FOR 2018, 2019 AS IT IS ALREADY REFLECTED IN RESTOCK KROGER PLAN; 23/05/2018 – Kroger to Buy Meal-Kit Firm Home Chef for up to $700 Million; 20/04/2018 – Energy-Saving Programs at Ralphs Help Earn 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award; 10/05/2018 – Kroger to Participate in BMO 13th Annual Farm to Market Conference; 15/03/2018 – Walmart, Kroger, Amazon Also Pushing Into Meal Kits; 12/03/2018 – Kroger and lnstacart Expand Partnership; 23/03/2018 – “No truth” in report of possible Target-Kroger merger; 27/03/2018 – Kroger Names New Director of Investor Relations; 08/03/2018 – BOXED IS SAID TO REJECT KROGER’S $400 MILLION PURCHASE OFFER; 20/04/2018 – Kroger: Transition Services Pact With EG Group Won’t Have Material Effect on 2018 Results

Analysts await Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.21 EPS, up 10.53% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.19 per share. SYMC’s profit will be $129.82 million for 27.06 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by Symantec Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.59% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 3.23M shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Grp Inc Inc holds 144,221 shares. Moody Natl Bank Division has 217 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wetherby Asset Management holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 11,261 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt invested 0.08% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Jacobs Levy Equity Management owns 1.07M shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Cranbrook Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 672 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has 0.03% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 887,898 shares. Nomura stated it has 25,768 shares. Moreover, Swiss Retail Bank has 0.05% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 2.13M shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 2,083 shares. Shufro Rose And Ltd Liability Co reported 71,117 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Prelude Capital Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 10,544 shares. 58,995 are held by M&T Financial Bank. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Lc holds 85,164 shares.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.47 million activity. Another trade for 18,321 shares valued at $422,327 was made by Cappellanti-Wolf Amy L. on Thursday, February 14.

Clean Yield Group, which manages about $246.53M and $247.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New Sponsored Adr (NASDAQ:VOD) by 183,439 shares to 422,225 shares, valued at $7.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Telus Corp Com (NYSE:TU) by 20,970 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,360 shares, and has risen its stake in Biogen Inc Com (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hexavest Incorporated accumulated 1.46M shares or 0.45% of the stock. Keybank National Association Oh holds 11,217 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ci Investments holds 0% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) or 19,871 shares. Foundry Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Stephens Ar holds 0.06% or 106,218 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.06% stake. D E Shaw And Inc has 0% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.03% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Hl Svcs Limited Company reported 127,193 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt holds 0% or 10,411 shares. 16,150 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co. Bridgewater Lp holds 0.01% or 47,033 shares. American Assets Invest Management Ltd Com owns 206,150 shares or 0.82% of their US portfolio. Naples Global Lc holds 0.22% or 34,805 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag reported 3.92 million shares.

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $107,437 activity.