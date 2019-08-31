As Kroger (KR) Market Value Declined, Monarch Capital Management Has Increased by $754,560 Its Holding; Sun Life Financial (SLF) Stock Rose While Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Trimmed Its Holding

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd decreased its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) by 27.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd sold 154,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 398,309 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.31 million, down from 553,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Sun Life Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $41.01. About 294,062 shares traded. Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) has risen 1.75% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.75% the S&P500. Some Historical SLF News: 03/05/2018 – Sun Life Financial Short-Interest Ratio Rises 112% to 14 Days; 16/04/2018 – Sun Life appoints Tim Rarick to lead National Accounts Client Management; 08/05/2018 – Sun Life 1Q EPS C$1.09; 08/05/2018 – Sun Life Raises Dividend to $0.475 Vs. $0.455; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Canada Adds Sun Life Financial; 08/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Sun Life Financial’s Ratings; Outlook Remains Positive; 08/05/2018 – SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC – QTRLY NET PREMIUMS $4,645 MLN VS $3,564 MLN; 02/04/2018 – PBOC SAYS 1-MONTH SLF OFFERED AT 3.9%; 08/05/2018 – Sun Life quarterly net income rises on lower U.S. tax rate; 22/03/2018 – China c.bank raises interest rate on SLF loans

Monarch Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Kroger (KR) by 29.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Capital Management Inc bought 31,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 136,975 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37 million, up from 105,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kroger for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $23.68. About 5.94M shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 08/03/2018 – Kroger Targets 2018 Identical Supermarket Sales Growth Ex-Fuel of 1.5%-2%; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Exits Kroger, Cuts JPMorgan; 29/03/2018 – Activist CIAM says Ahold’s ‘poison pill’ unfair for investors; 20/04/2018 – Kroger: After-Tax Proceeds of Deal Total $1.7 Billion; 16/04/2018 – Kroger is introducing a program to support continuing education for all part-time and full-time associates following six months of employment; 17/05/2018 – Kroger Counters Amazon’s Grocery Offensive With Ocado Alliance; 23/05/2018 – KROGER TO ACQUIRE HOME CHEF FOR $200M PLUS EARNOUT PAYMENTS; 09/04/2018 – Walmart, Kroger and Meíjer Fresh Produce Leaders featured at Organic Produce Summit 2018 – Retailer Roundtable; 20/04/2018 – KROGER – REMOVING CONVENIENCE STORES FROM ADJ. 52 WEEK BASIS 2017 RESULTS LOWERS 2018-2020 EXPECTED BASE FIFO OPER. PROFIT BY ABOUT $165 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Aim Exploration (AEXE) and US Highland, Inc. Raised $32M Investment From Kroger

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge Lp owns 0.04% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 85,070 shares. Pictet Asset Limited owns 366,481 shares. Massmutual Trust Co Fsb Adv stated it has 43,782 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Public Ltd Company has invested 0.25% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). British Columbia – Canada-based British Columbia Inv Mgmt has invested 0.03% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Bancorp Of Nova Scotia, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 278,024 shares. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has 0.26% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Cap Research Global holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 8.77M shares. South Dakota Invest Council holds 0.03% or 60,000 shares in its portfolio. 5,645 were reported by First Hawaiian National Bank. Aristotle Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.04% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 7.09 million shares. Moreover, Delta Asset Management Ltd Co Tn has 0.01% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 2,100 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Co reported 9.54 million shares. Mariner Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 22,148 shares. Assetmark invested 0% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $107,437 activity.