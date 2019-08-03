As Kroger Company (KR) Stock Declined, Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Has Lifted Stake; As Gain Capital (GCAP) Stock Value Declined, Weber Alan W Has Upped Position by $219.77 Million

Weber Alan W increased its stake in Gain Capital (GCAP) by 2.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 1.21 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.58 billion, up from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Gain Capital for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $158.88 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.29. About 175,364 shares traded. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) has declined 39.40% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.40% the S&P500. Some Historical GCAP News: 09/05/2018 – GAIN Capital Announces Monthly Metrics for April 2018; 30/05/2018 – Deutsche Boerse to Buy GTX’s ECN Business From GAIN Capital for $100M; 05/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL LAUNCHES ETHEREUM, LITECOIN, RIPPLE & BITCOIN CASH; 08/03/2018 – GAIN Capital 4Q Rev $69.7M; 27/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC GCAP.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $8 FROM $7.75; 09/05/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL INSTITUTIONAL ECN VOLUME $ 279M, UP 21%; 15/05/2018 – Gain Capital at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Jun 14; 12/03/2018 – GAIN Capital Clarifies Impact of U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act on Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results; 26/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 37C; 05/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL – EXPANDED BITCOIN OFFERING ALLOWING CUSTOMERS TO TRADE BITCOIN DIRECTLY AGAINST EURO, BRITISH POUND & AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR

Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Kroger Company (KR) by 26.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc bought 27,044 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 128,515 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16M, up from 101,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Kroger Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.77B market cap company. The stock increased 3.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $22.24. About 16.81M shares traded or 80.81% up from the average. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 16/04/2018 – JUST IN: Kroger announces new investments in employee benefits, education and wages; 15/03/2018 – KROGER CO – BOARD OF DIRECTORS TODAY DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF 12.5 CENTS PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 – Kroger Had $76M Remaining on Existing Buyback Authorization as of Tuesda; 09/03/2018 – KROGER-CINCINNATI/DAYTON DIVISION AGREEMENT RAISES STARTING WAGES TO AT LEAST $10/HOUR,ACCELERATES WAGE PROGRESSIONS TO $11/HOUR AFTER 1 YR OF SERVICE; 08/03/2018 – KROGER: BENEFIT FROM TAX OVERHUAL IS ABOUT $400 MILLION; 08/03/2018 – Kroger 4Q Net $854M; 25/05/2018 – World Animal Protection calls on Kroger to eliminate the use of gestation crates for pigs in its supply chain; 17/05/2018 – KROGER CO KR.N CFO SAYS OCADO WAREHOUSES COULD DO ITS GROCERY DELIVERY AND PREPARE PICKUP ORDERS; 16/04/2018 – Kroger Announces Industry-Leading Commitment to Associate Education and Lifelong Learning; 17/05/2018 – OCADO OCDO.L CFO SAYS KROGER WILL ALSO HAVE ACCESS TO ITS SOFTWARE, IF IT CHOOSES, FOR STORE PICKING

