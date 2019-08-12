As Kroger Company (KR) Market Valuation Declined, South Texas Money Management LTD Lifted Its Position; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Country Club Trust Company Cut Its Stake as Stock Rose

South Texas Money Management Ltd increased its stake in Kroger Company (KR) by 1.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd bought 12,556 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 1.05M shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.78 million, up from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Kroger Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $23.32. About 8.26 million shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 23/03/2018 – Kroger, Target jump on merger report; 17/05/2018 – Ocado’s Owners Hit the Jackpot With Kroger Shopping Trip; 08/03/2018 – Kroger Trading Activity Surges to More Than 16 Times Average; 17/05/2018 – Ocado Holders Click and Collect as Kroger Deal Routs Doubters; 24/04/2018 – Kroger Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: KROGER GROUND BEEF AMONG JBS N.C. RECALL: CNBC; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 30/04/2018 – Kroger CEO on Walmart Competition, M&A, Inflation, Wages (Video); 07/03/2018 – Kroger to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 27/04/2018 – Kroger Celebrates Zero Hunger l Zero Waste Progress

Country Club Trust Company decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company sold 4,848 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 162,592 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.18 million, down from 167,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – MACRON TO MEET ZUCKERBERG, MICROSOFT’S NADELLA, INTEL’S KRZANICH, IBM’S ROMETTY TO SET UP DIALOGUE, EXPECTS INVESTMENTS AND JOB ANNOUCEMENTS – ELYSEE; 17/05/2018 – Crayon Earns Co-Sell Ready Status for GDPR Solution Through the Microsoft One Commercial Partner (OCP) Program; 01/05/2018 – GeekWire: Tech Moves: Allen Institute hires Amazon Alexa machine learning leader ; Microsoft chairman takes on new investor; 24/05/2018 – PowerObjects Announces Platinum Sponsorship for Microsoft Business Applications Summit; 02/05/2018 – Dell Technologies and Microsoft Collaborate to Help Customers Simplify Delivery of IoT Solutions; 14/05/2018 – NRI to Provide mPLAT, on Microsoft Azure and Azure Stack Marketplace in Collaboration with Dell EMC; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Kevin Scott on Quantum Machines; 14/03/2018 – Microsoft plans to open its first Middle East data centers as it steps up cloud challenge to Amazon; 16/04/2018 – Docutech’s Solex eVault Receives Fannie Mae Approval, MERS® eRegistry Certification; 07/04/2018 – The former chief architect of Microsoft Corp. joins the Light and the Chief scientist is optimistic about the development of Light

Country Club Trust Company, which manages about $848.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 2,708 shares to 17,564 shares, valued at $3.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 20,131 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,264 shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sonata Grp holds 1.96% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 22,313 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors accumulated 50,065 shares. Montrusco Bolton Invests owns 3.17% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 387,394 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 3.15% or 5.90M shares. Tompkins owns 107,392 shares. Pettyjohn Wood & White owns 93,556 shares. Reilly Advsr Limited Liability reported 25,761 shares. Com Of Vermont has invested 2.25% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ing Groep Nv has invested 5.47% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Thornburg Inv Mgmt Inc stated it has 16,757 shares. 1.97 million are owned by Srs Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc. Cincinnati Ins has invested 4.74% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Family Corporation invested in 55,683 shares. Rothschild & Asset Us invested in 1.23 million shares. Barr E S Co invested in 10,008 shares or 0.12% of the stock.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/19/2019: CRWD, MSFT, WIX, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What To Know Before Buying Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/22/2019: CUI, GOOGL, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft Continues To Amaze – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/02/2019: SQ, STX, PINS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Stratos Wealth Partners Limited has 0.03% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Moreover, Profund Limited has 0.02% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 20,947 shares. Asset Inc holds 0.09% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) or 74,299 shares. 1.49 million were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. 14,059 are owned by Ameritas Inv Prtn. Auxier Asset Mngmt owns 395,438 shares for 2% of their portfolio. Choate Advsrs has invested 0.07% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Moreover, Guggenheim Ltd Liability Co has 0.08% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 374,682 shares. 698,801 were reported by Susquehanna Int Gp Llp. Oppenheimer And Communications reported 29,919 shares stake. Hilton Cap Management Limited Liability Com holds 2,750 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 136,975 are owned by Monarch Capital Management Inc. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.06% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Security National Trust invested in 0% or 400 shares. Nuveen Asset Lc accumulated 0.17% or 1.28M shares.

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17 billion and $2.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11,307 shares to 55,238 shares, valued at $10.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 139,337 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,226 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $107,437 activity.

More notable recent The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Kroger and Ocado Break Ground on America’s Second High-Tech Customer Fulfillment Center – PRNewswire” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Should Investors React To The Kroger Co.’s (NYSE:KR) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Kroger, Northrop Grumman And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 7 – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Charlotte’s Web Hemp CBD Products Will Be Sold At Kroger – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Jeff Auxier Comments on Kroger Co. – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.