As Kroger Co (KR) Valuation Declined, Holder Citadel Advisors Cut Stake by $37.31 Million; Legacy Capital Partners Increases Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD Sponsored Ads (BABA)

Citadel Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 85.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc sold 1.78 million shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The hedge fund held 296,758 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.44M, down from 2.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $24.6. About 9.85 million shares traded or 6.53% up from the average. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 09/05/2018 – Kroger Short-Interest Ratio Rises 42% to 7 Days; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms One Class of Smith’s Food & Drug Centers, Inc. 1994-A; 17/05/2018 – Kroger Partners With U.K.’s Ocado (Video); 23/04/2018 – KROGER SAYS ABOUT $546M REMAINS OF BUYBACK ANNOUNCED MARCH 15; 24/05/2018 – lmagination TV Inc. Announces Sponsors for the First Ever “Music Bash at Taste of Cincinnati™” Sunday, May 27, 2018; 07/03/2018 – Kroger to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 23/03/2018 – Clay Eltzroth: #BREAKING: Now @CNBC is saying there’s ‘no truth’ to the Target-Kroger merger report, according to source…; 16/03/2018 – Kroger to Stop Selling Publications About Assault-Style Firearms; 30/05/2018 – Kroger Precision Marketing Launches Boosted Products in Search; 19/03/2018 – Kroger’s Fred Meyer plans to phase out firearms business

Legacy Capital Partners Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsored Ads (BABA) by 88.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Capital Partners Inc bought 4,265 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 9,075 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.54 million, up from 4,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsored Ads for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $441.25B market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $169.48. About 10.00 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 08/03/2018 – Barchart Expands FinTech Exchange Conference to Two Days; 25/05/2018 – China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 03/05/2018 – Alibaba is ‘Fundamentally Strong,’ Activate’s Michael Wolf Says (Video); 15/03/2018 – Alibaba May List Depositary Receipts if China Rules Permit; 16/04/2018 – XIAN INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL INVESTMENT 000516.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENTS ON MEDICAL RELATED PROJECTS WITH ALIBABA CHINA, ITS HEALTH TECHNOLOGY AFFILIATE; 02/04/2018 – Amit Sinha, chief operating officer of Paytm Mall said the company would deploy the latest investment from SoftBank and Alibaba to beef up its technology and build superior logistics among other things; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba to invest $320 mln in Thailand, as rivals boost presence; 03/05/2018 – GUANGZHOU ZHIGUANG ELECTRIC 002169.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD COMPUTING ARM ALIYUN; 24/04/2018 – XIAOZHU.COM SAYS ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH FLIGGY, THE TRAVEL BRAND UNDER ALIBABA GROUP ON APRIL 24; 19/03/2018 – Japan’s Aeon teams up with Alibaba-backed startup on AI-run stores

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 67 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 622.19 million shares or 0.93% less from 628.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jane Street Gru Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 131,128 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.05% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Dupont Capital Mngmt invested 0.07% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Proffitt Goodson accumulated 289 shares or 0% of the stock. Shell Asset Com accumulated 47,266 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Com owns 245,918 shares. Westpac Banking invested 0% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp accumulated 275,690 shares. The New Jersey-based Murphy Capital has invested 0.08% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Rech Global Investors invested in 8.41M shares or 0.06% of the stock. Old Second Bank & Trust Of Aurora accumulated 960 shares. Franklin Resources Inc accumulated 35.76M shares or 0.41% of the stock. Finance Svcs Corp reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors has 0.05% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 232,293 shares. Yorktown Mgmt And stated it has 0.24% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $107,437 activity.

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $218.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 273,796 shares to 544,296 shares, valued at $149.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust by 18,990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,999 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (Put) (NYSE:HD).

Legacy Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $260.53M and $225.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New Com (NYSE:WFC) by 27,395 shares to 34,180 shares, valued at $1.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.