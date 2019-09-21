As Kroger Co (KR) Valuation Declined, Creative Planning Boosted Holding by $2.55 Million; Proofpoint (PFPT) Valuation Rose While Oak Ridge Investments Has Trimmed Its Stake by $1.91 Million

Oak Ridge Investments Llc decreased its stake in Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) by 66.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Ridge Investments Llc sold 15,922 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.33% . The institutional investor held 8,047 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $968,000, down from 23,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Ridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Proofpoint Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $127.5. About 483,742 shares traded. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has risen 11.35% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT 1Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 15C; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT 1Q REV. $162.5M, EST. $152.0M; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2018 Rev $702M-$706M; 13/04/2018 – Proofpoint Group Lunch Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 17; 20/03/2018 – Global Market Survey: 77% of Businesses Expect to Fall Victim to Email Fraud in the Next 12 Months; 16/03/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $120; 21/04/2018 – DJ Proofpoint Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFPT); 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 79c-Loss 73c; 27/03/2018 – Wombat Security Introduces New Insider Threat Training Modules

Creative Planning increased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 24271% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning bought 121,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 121,855 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.65 million, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $25.68. About 7.89M shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 23/05/2018 – KROGER – INITIAL TRANSACTION PRICE IS $200 MLN & FUTURE EARNOUT PAYMENTS OF UP TO $500 MLN OVER 5 YRS CONTINGENT ON ACHIEVING CERTAIN MILESTONES; 17/05/2018 – lnstacart faces new challenge with Kroger/Ocado tie-up; 15/03/2018 – Aim Exploration (AEXE) and US Highland, Inc. Raised $32M Investment From Kroger; 17/05/2018 – Kroger Partners With U.K.’s Ocado (Video); 11/05/2018 – Nathan’s Famous® and Kroger Team Up to Make Donation to Mason Youth Organization; 27/03/2018 – Kroger Names New Director of Investor Relations; 23/03/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: Source denies report that Target, Kroger are discussing merger; 09/05/2018 – Kroger Short-Interest Ratio Rises 42% to 7 Days; 12/03/2018 – Instacart Expands Kroger Partnership Amid Amazon Squeeze; 08/03/2018 – KROGER CALL ENDS

Analysts await Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.23 earnings per share, up 25.81% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.31 per share. After $-0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Proofpoint, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.81% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold PFPT shares while 86 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 50.18 million shares or 0.69% less from 50.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 739,949 shares. Jefferies Group has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Bancorp Of America Corp De holds 351,696 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 15,925 shares. Adage Prns Gp Ltd Liability accumulated 0.03% or 100,000 shares. The Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Mgmt Llc has invested 0.08% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Ftb Incorporated stated it has 175 shares. Alexandria Capital Ltd has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Alkeon Cap Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.38% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Optimum Advisors holds 2,000 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability holds 33 shares. Cwm Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement has 0.02% invested in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) for 87,344 shares. Retail Bank owns 5,353 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated holds 77,683 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 67 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 622.19 million shares or 0.93% less from 628.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sandy Spring Bankshares accumulated 0.11% or 64,313 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 12,230 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.12% or 608,791 shares. Duncker Streett & Incorporated holds 876 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Waratah Capital Advsr Ltd holds 25,000 shares. Macquarie Grp Ltd holds 0% or 35,145 shares. Assets Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 206,150 shares. Financial Architects Inc accumulated 0.01% or 1,814 shares. Boston owns 91,900 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 251 shares in its portfolio. Covington Cap Mngmt holds 0.01% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) or 5,520 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.06% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Howe And Rusling, a New York-based fund reported 241 shares. Intrust Fincl Bank Na stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

