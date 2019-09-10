As Kroger Co (KR) Stock Price Declined, Sasco Capital Has Lifted Position by $4.02 Million; Gladstone Coml (GOOD) Shareholder Blackrock Lowered Holding by $337,900

Sasco Capital Inc increased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 12.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sasco Capital Inc bought 167,634 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 1.48 million shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.38 million, up from 1.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sasco Capital Inc who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.77B market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $25.82. About 11.39M shares traded or 12.51% up from the average. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 17/05/2018 – OCADO GROUP PLC OCDO.L – KROGER WILL RETAIN EXCLUSIVITY IN US CONDITIONAL ON IT MEETING MARKET SHARE TARGETS OR ORDERING AN AGREED NUMBER OF CFCS PER ANNUM; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Kroger recruits Ocado’s robot army; 12/03/2018 – Instacart Expands Kroger Partnership Amid Amazon Squeeze; 27/03/2018 – Bubbies Ice Cream Expands with Kroger Partnership; 07/03/2018 – Kroger to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 23/05/2018 – Kroger Beefs Up Amazon Response With $200 Million Meal-Kit Deal; 23/03/2018 – “No truth” in report of possible Target-Kroger merger; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal; 16/04/2018 – Kroger Announces Industry-Leading Commitment to Associate Education and Lifelong Learning; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity New Millennium Adds BAT, Exits Kroger

Blackrock Inc decreased its stake in Gladstone Coml Corp (GOOD) by 0.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc sold 16,895 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.75% . The institutional investor held 2.24 million shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.43M, down from 2.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Gladstone Coml Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $729.37 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $22.85. About 117,133 shares traded or 0.84% up from the average. Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) has risen 9.25% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.25% the S&P500. Some Historical GOOD News: 17/04/2018 – LNG LTD SAYS BUYER OF GLADSTONE LNG IS LNG QUEENSLAND PTY; 12/03/2018 GLADSTONE COMMERCIAL REPORTS $14.3M INDUSTRIAL PURCHASE IN; 23/04/2018 – DJ Gladstone Commercial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GOOD); 01/05/2018 – Gladstone Commercial 1Q FFO 40c/Shr; 10/04/2018 – DoJ MO Western: Former Treasurer Pleads Guilty to Embezzling from Gladstone Firefighters Union; 16/04/2018 – LNG SAYS GLADSTONE LNG SALE PACT EXECUTED W/ 3RD-PARTY BUYER; 10/04/2018 – Gladstone Commercial Corporation Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for April, May and June 2018, and First Quarter Ended Mar; 01/05/2018 – Gladstone Commercial 1Q EPS 6c; 12/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within GDS HOLDINGS, California Water Service Group Holding, Gladstone Commercial, Ocean Rig U; 10/04/2018 – CIRM: Gladstone researchers tame toxic protein that carries increased Alzheimer’s risk

Since March 15, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $63,869 activity.

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2239.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 610,850 shares to 26.98 million shares, valued at $577.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 201,816 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.44M shares, and has risen its stake in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR).

Analysts await Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.40 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.4 per share. GOOD’s profit will be $12.77M for 14.28 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by Gladstone Commercial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.26% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.65 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.82 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 11 investors sold GOOD shares while 29 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 16.48 million shares or 6.31% more from 15.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Com stated it has 30,925 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP invested in 436,164 shares. Comml Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% or 61,807 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management owns 600 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 27,929 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Voya Inv Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Moreover, Cap Financial Advisers Lc has 0.08% invested in Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) for 535,716 shares. Albert D Mason holds 0.97% of its portfolio in Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) for 63,687 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0% of its portfolio in Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) for 11,305 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability Corp accumulated 6,300 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Company reported 2.50 million shares. Smith Asset Mgmt Grp Lp has 272 shares. American Century owns 17,405 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Boston Ptnrs invested 0% of its portfolio in Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD). Confluence Inv Ltd has 288,921 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Seabridge Advsr Lc stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Focused Wealth Mgmt Incorporated has 0.03% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Westpac Banking stated it has 344,277 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Violich Capital Mgmt has invested 0.18% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Buffington Mohr Mcneal, a Idaho-based fund reported 1,600 shares. Personal Advsr invested in 8,115 shares or 0% of the stock. Pitcairn, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 57,990 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 233,919 shares. Raymond James & invested in 552,420 shares. Goelzer Inv Mngmt reported 165,924 shares. Euclidean Techs Mgmt Ltd Co owns 76,596 shares for 1.75% of their portfolio. Minneapolis Mngmt Gru Lc reported 5.37% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Northern Trust Corporation invested 0.06% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.28% or 86,273 shares in its portfolio. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd Co reported 11,763 shares stake.

Sasco Capital Inc, which manages about $6.25 billion and $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 96,404 shares to 336,806 shares, valued at $18.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hd Supply Holdings (NASDAQ:HDS) by 522,027 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 782,878 shares, and cut its stake in Owens Illinois (NYSE:OI).