As Kroger Co (KR) Stock Declined, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Upped by $314,400 Its Holding; Carlisle Cos (CSL) Shareholder Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Decreased Its Position by $463,600

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 17.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought 13,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 86,273 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, up from 73,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $22.24. About 16.81 million shares traded or 79.30% up from the average. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 17/05/2018 – Ocado’s Owners Hit the Jackpot With Kroger Shopping Trip; 10/05/2018 – Kroger to Participate in BMO 13th Annual Farm to Market Conference; 17/05/2018 – OCADO OCDO.L CFO SAYS KROGER PARTNERSHIP IS A “QUANTUM DIFFERENCE” THAN PREVIOUS DEALS; 18/04/2018 – Kroger Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Target And Kroger In Merger Talks: Report — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 – KROGER CO – 2018 NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE GROWTH GUIDANCE OF $1.95 TO $2.15; 22/03/2018 – Kohl’s, Walmart and Kroger’s Take Top Spots in Ad Effectiveness for February; 15/03/2018 – KROGER BOARD OKS $1B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION, DECLARES QTRL; 17/05/2018 – Kroger Partners With U.K.’s Ocado (Video); 23/05/2018 – Kroger and Home Chef to Join Forces to Revolutionize Mealtime

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd sold 3,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% . The institutional investor held 184,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.60 million, down from 188,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Carlisle Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $140.04. About 428,527 shares traded or 19.43% up from the average. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 18/04/2018 – GM NAMES STEVE CARLISLE SR VP & PRESIDENT, CADILLAC; 04/05/2018 – Pzena Investment Buys New 1.2% Position in Carlisle; 05/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Announces Director and Officer Changes; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Net $309.6M; 07/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS, INC. TO RATING ‘B’; 23/05/2018 – Carlisle Title Transforms Closing Process With Milestone Messaging; 07/03/2018 – S&PGR Rts Carlisle FoodService ‘B’; New Dbt Rtd; Otlk Stbl; 13/03/2018 – TIMING: Carlisle Foodservice $320m TL, $75m DDTL Due March 15; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – STEVE CARLISLE WAS MOST RECENTLY PRESIDENT AND MANAGING DIRECTOR OF GM CANADA; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Cont Ops EPS 92c

Analysts await Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.32 EPS, up 38.10% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.68 per share. CSL’s profit will be $131.32 million for 15.09 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual EPS reported by Carlisle Companies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.45% negative EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $6.57 million activity. Another trade for 20,850 shares valued at $2.50 million was made by Selbach Scott C on Tuesday, February 12. KOCH D CHRISTIAN sold $3.63 million worth of stock or 30,255 shares.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $24.66B and $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Posco (NYSE:PKX) by 15,200 shares to 3.02M shares, valued at $166.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 53,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 514,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Samsung Electrs Ltd (SSNHZ).

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $107,437 activity.