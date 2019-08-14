As Kroger Co (KR) Shares Declined, Shareholder Artemis Investment Management Llp Raised Its Position; Capital Guardian Trust Company Increases Position in Rio Tinto Plc Adr (RIO)

Artemis Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 27.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp bought 98,722 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 453,120 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.16 million, up from 354,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $22.27. About 4.98 million shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 20/04/2018 – KROGER – $1.2 BLN ASR IS ADDITIONAL REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION, INCREMENTAL TO $1 BLN REPURCHASE PROGRAM ANNOUNCED ON MARCH 15; 08/03/2018 – Kroger 4Q EPS 96c; 09/03/2018 – Kroger Forecast Adds to Sector’s Cyclone of Squeezed Margins; 19/03/2018 – Kroger’s Fred Meyer Stores Announce Plan to Abandon Gun Business; 07/03/2018 – Kroger Participates in Natural Products Expo West; 20/04/2018 – Kroger Supermarket Fuel Centers and Its Turkey Hill Dairy Were Not Included in the Sale; 17/05/2018 – Kroger’s E-Commerce Deal Seen as Warning Shot in Grocery Battle; 09/04/2018 – The Kroger Co. Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award; 08/03/2018 – KROGER CO KR.N FY SHR VIEW $2.15 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – Kroger Precision Marketing Launches Boosted Products in Search

Capital Guardian Trust Company increased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc Adr (RIO) by 8.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Guardian Trust Company bought 15,792 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The institutional investor held 195,472 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.34M, up from 179,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Company who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $48.81. About 1.07M shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 18/05/2018 – Rio Tinto Approved to Run Autonomous Trains at Pilbara; 22/03/2018 – Swiss Prosecutors Probe Rio Tinto Over Possible Mongolian Bribes; 17/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Driverless Trains Advance, Projects on Track — Commodity Comment; 10/05/2018 – Alcoa, Rio Tinto Say Venture Provides ‘World’s First Carbon-Free Aluminum Smelting Process’; 19/03/2018 – Swiss seize bank accounts amid probe linked to Rio Tinto Mongolia mine; 22/05/2018 – RIO TINTO CONFIRMS DISCUSSION ONGOING W/ INALUM, FREEPORT; 11/04/2018 – Rio Tinto CEO: ‘Value-over Volume’ Approach is Working; 24/05/2018 – Whitehaven Coal Says Price for Remainder of Winchester South Project Consistent With Earlier Rio Deal; 22/05/2018 – Rio Tinto’s Arnaud Soirat Sees Copper Under-Supplied by 2021 (Video); 28/03/2018 – RIO TINTO ACCEPTED EU432M OF NOTES FOR PURCHASE IN TENDER OFFER

More notable recent Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Near-Term Acquisition Seems Likely For Rio Tinto – Seeking Alpha” on May 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Rio Tinto declares $1.51/ADS interim dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Rio Tinto Shares Fall On Lower Pilbara Iron Ore Shipment Guidance – Benzinga” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) were released by: Investingnews.com and their article: “Turquoise Hill’s Checkbook Takes Hit on Oyu Tolgoi Issues – Investing News Network” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Policy Market – Tariffs Remain In Focus – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Capital Guardian Trust Company, which manages about $7.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ctrip.Com Intl Adr (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 9,190 shares to 3.29 million shares, valued at $196.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 122,992 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 184,193 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (Reit) (NYSE:CCI).

More notable recent The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Kroger Co. (KR) Stock a Great Pick for Value Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Kroger, Weight Watchers International, and Guardant Health Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kroger: Wait On The Sidelines – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Charlotte’s Web Hemp CBD Products Will Be Sold At Kroger – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Three Cincinnati companies made the prestigious Fortune Global 500 list – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $107,437 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Assoc Limited accumulated 35,423 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt stated it has 0% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Globeflex Capital Lp accumulated 23,391 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Da Davidson holds 0% or 11,131 shares. Stratos Wealth Partners stated it has 26,202 shares. Boston Common Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 61,802 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Systematic Fincl Mngmt LP owns 2,899 shares. Amp Capital Invsts has invested 0.07% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). The Michigan-based Plante Moran Advisors has invested 0% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Greenleaf has invested 0.01% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Profund Advisors Limited Company invested in 20,947 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Com invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Johnson Invest Counsel holds 0.06% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) or 115,428 shares. Arrowgrass Capital Ptnrs (Us) LP accumulated 15,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gru (Ca) holds 0% or 192 shares.

Artemis Investment Management Llp, which manages about $8.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST) by 24,502 shares to 122,178 shares, valued at $13.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 4,319 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,686 shares, and cut its stake in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL).