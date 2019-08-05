As Kroger Co (KR) Shares Declined, Sasco Capital Raised Its Stake by $4.02 Million; Winslow Asset Management Maintains Holding in Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP)

Winslow Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) by 12.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc bought 18,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.57% . The institutional investor held 169,858 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85 million, up from 151,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Hudson Pacific Properties for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.56% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $33.31. About 384,049 shares traded. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) has risen 6.26% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.26% the S&P500. Some Historical HPP News: 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q Adj FFO/Share 45 Cents; 10/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties to Host Analyst and Investor Day Event on May 22-23 in Los Angeles, California; 19/04/2018 – DJ Hudson Pacific Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HPP); 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY SHR $0.31; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC 1Q REV. $174.1M, EST. $172.0M; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC HPP.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $1.87 TO $1.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 13/03/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties Renews Major Lease in Silicon Valley; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC HPP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.91 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – HPP SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.87 TO $1.95, EST. $1.91; 15/03/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

Sasco Capital Inc increased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 12.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sasco Capital Inc bought 167,634 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 1.48M shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.38 million, up from 1.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sasco Capital Inc who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $21.91. About 9.61M shares traded or 2.47% up from the average. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 06/04/2018 – Home Chef in sale talks with Kroger; 17/05/2018 – U.S grocer Kroger signs deal to use Ocado’s home delivery tech; 15/03/2018 – KROGER BOARD OKS $1B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION, DECLARES QTRL; 20/04/2018 – Kroger Completes Sale of Convenience Store Business to EG Group for $2.15 Billion; 07/03/2018 – Kroger to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 17/05/2018 – KROGER CFO MIKE SCHLOTMAN SPEAKS AT BMO CONFERENCE; 23/03/2018 – Supermarket News: No truth to Kroger-Target merger talks; 08/03/2018 – KROGER CO – EXPECTS CAPITAL INVESTMENTS, EXCLUDING MERGERS, ACQUISITIONS, AND PURCHASES OF LEASED FACILITIES, TO BE APPROXIMATELY $3.0 BILLION IN 2018; 12/03/2018 – Kroger and Instacart Expand Partnership; 25/05/2018 – Top VC deals: Kroger buys Home Chef, PayPal buys iZettle and Rover raises $155 million

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $107,437 activity.

Sasco Capital Inc, which manages about $6.25 billion and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hd Supply Holdings (NASDAQ:HDS) by 522,027 shares to 782,878 shares, valued at $33.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 96,404 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 336,806 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Quebec – Canada-based Fiera Capital has invested 0% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Horrell Mngmt owns 0.78% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 62,334 shares. Lsv Asset accumulated 20.41 million shares or 0.8% of the stock. Diligent Ltd Co accumulated 17,854 shares. Kentucky-based Mcf Advsr Limited Company has invested 0% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Virtu Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 30,100 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 1.27 million shares stake. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 196,387 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Rech Mgmt Company invested 0% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Maverick Capital Ltd holds 0.18% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 546,890 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Capstone Invest Advsrs Ltd Com, a New York-based fund reported 44,287 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 0.23% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 231,536 shares. Daiwa Gru Inc holds 0.01% or 30,626 shares. Natixis Lp stated it has 56,553 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.91, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold HPP shares while 61 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 155.86 million shares or 0.32% less from 156.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Comml Bank accumulated 285,550 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wellington Group Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) for 354,901 shares. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.05% invested in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) for 342,912 shares. Invesco Limited stated it has 9.23M shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Bamco Incorporated New York stated it has 401,963 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Public Sector Pension Board holds 0.19% or 600,800 shares. Dimensional Fund LP holds 2.47 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.06% or 456,500 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Advisors Asset Management Inc holds 1,219 shares. Tower Research Capital Limited Com (Trc) reported 10,685 shares. Tcw Gru Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Employees Retirement Of Texas owns 0.11% invested in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) for 208,000 shares. Security Cap Research And Mngmt Inc accumulated 1.59% or 1.14M shares.

Winslow Asset Management Inc, which manages about $695.38M and $476.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,246 shares to 94,677 shares, valued at $17.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marchex Inc Cl B (NASDAQ:MCHX) by 108,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 871,376 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Charles Corp New Com (NYSE:SCHW).

