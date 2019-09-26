As Kroger Co (KR) Share Value Declined, Holder Burney Co Cut Holding by $2.92 Million; Raytheon Co (RTN) Position Has Increased by Country Club Trust Company

Burney Co decreased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 45.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co sold 138,976 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 167,487 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.64 million, down from 306,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $25.78. About 4.71M shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 17/05/2018 – KROGER CO KR.N CFO SAYS OCADO WAREHOUSES COULD DO ITS GROCERY DELIVERY AND PREPARE PICKUP ORDERS; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Exits Kroger, Cuts JPMorgan; 08/03/2018 – Kroger Trading Activity Surges to More Than 16 Times Average; 08/03/2018 – Kroger 4Q Gross Margin 21.9%; 19/03/2018 – Kroger’s Fred Meyer plans to phase out firearms business; 25/05/2018 – World Animal Protection calls on Kroger to eliminate the use of gestation crates for pigs in its supply chain; 20/04/2018 – Kroger Completes Sale of Convenience Store Business to EG Group; 08/03/2018 – KROGER: GROSS MARGINS WILL DECLINE `SOMEWHAT’ IN 2018; 20/04/2018 – Kroger Announced New $1.2 Billion Share Repurchase Program, Paid For With Convenience Store Sale — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – Kroger Declares Regular 12.5c Di

Country Club Trust Company increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 7.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company bought 3,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 46,543 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.09 million, up from 43,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $197.93. About 1.41 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 05/03/2018 Eight U.S. Allies watch newest Patriot upgrade in live fire test; 26/03/2018 – Raytheon developing technology to control drone swarms; 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-LOCKHEED MARTIN EXECUTIVE SAYS GOAL IS TO GET GERMAN TLVS MISSILE DEFENCE PROGRAMME UNDER CONTRACT BY END OF 2018; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $395.8M CONTRACT FOR ROMANIA’S PATRIOT SYSTEM; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – NAVAL SEA SYSTEMS COMMAND, WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, IS CONTRACTING ACTIVITY; 21/03/2018 – Raytheon Board Approves 8.8% Annual Dividend Increase — MarketWatch; 29/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $460 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 16/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $511 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Still Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow From Continuing Ops $3.6B-$4B; 30/05/2018 – Sweden set to close $1 bln Patriot missile deal

Country Club Trust Company, which manages about $870.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 298 shares to 5,657 shares, valued at $6.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (ACWI) by 4,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,070 shares, and cut its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP reported 2.76 million shares stake. Pekin Hardy Strauss accumulated 1,979 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 1.13% or 57,961 shares. 1,509 are held by Maple. Hollencrest Capital Mgmt accumulated 1,277 shares. Rmb Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 87,184 shares. Peapack Gladstone Finance, New Jersey-based fund reported 2,382 shares. 2,448 were reported by Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp. Ally Finance invested in 0.65% or 25,000 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bancorporation has 0.34% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 13,580 shares. Moreover, Malaga Cove Capital Ltd has 0.52% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Hgk Asset Mgmt reported 35,580 shares or 1.8% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 567 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Amer Bancshares owns 19,264 shares. Williams Jones & Limited Co has invested 0.66% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33 billion and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Helen Of Troy Corp Ltd (NASDAQ:HELE) by 7,738 shares to 76,031 shares, valued at $9.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ihs Markit Ltd by 6,191 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,092 shares, and has risen its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 67 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 622.19 million shares or 0.93% less from 628.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alphamark Advisors Ltd Llc reported 49,081 shares stake. Cornercap Invest Counsel has 163,835 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Management Inc owns 167,963 shares. Jpmorgan Chase reported 0.03% stake. Lazard Asset Limited Company owns 184,550 shares. Hengehold Mngmt Lc holds 15,851 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Llc holds 108,074 shares. General Invsts has invested 0.85% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Amalgamated Retail Bank holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 113,954 shares. Citigroup Incorporated holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 1.90M shares. Cornerstone Advsr reported 1,123 shares. Hightower Limited Co holds 245,918 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Capital Invest Advsrs Lc holds 14,423 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 0.05% or 3.97 million shares in its portfolio. James Investment has invested 0.63% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $107,437 activity.

