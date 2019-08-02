As Kroger Co (KR) Share Price Declined, Holder Smead Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $1.68 Million; As Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding

Smead Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 3.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc sold 69,867 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 2.08 million shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.20 million, down from 2.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.83B market cap company. The stock increased 3.74% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $22.33. About 10.49 million shares traded or 14.98% up from the average. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 23/03/2018 – Fast Co Labs: Exclusive: As Grocery Wars Rage, Target And Kroger Mull A Merger; 08/03/2018 – Kroger Sees 2018 Tax Rate About 22%; 16/04/2018 – KROGER CO ANNOUNCES “LONG-TERM ASSOCIATE BENEFITS FOLLOWING TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT”; 16/04/2018 – Kroger Announces Industry-Leading Commitment to Associate Education and Lifelong Learning; 14/03/2018 – Amazon-owned Whole Foods, Kroger and Target, meanwhile, are investing in some of the same initiatives; 23/03/2018 – THERE IS NO TRUTH TO REPORT ON TARGET CORP AND KROGER CO MULLING MERGER; 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Kroger May Benefit, Industry Best in Almost 4 Years; 23/05/2018 – KROGER CO – POST DEAL, HOME CHEF TO OPERATE AS UNIT OF KROGER CO., MAINTAIN ITS E-COMMERCE BUSINESS ON HOMECHEF.COM; 20/04/2018 – KROGER CO – ANNOUNCES $1.2 BLN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 08/03/2018 – KROGER CO – IDENTICAL SUPERMARKET SALES, WITHOUT FUEL, OF 1.5% IN THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2017

Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) by 128.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Corp bought 70,722 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.76% . The institutional investor held 125,617 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.90 million, up from 54,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $47.25. About 978,522 shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has declined 0.64% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 28/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of UnitedHealth, PVH and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD NCLH.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Rev $1.29B; 24/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Appoints Ms. Pamela Thomas-Graham to the Board; 25/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings to Hold Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Sees 2Q Adjusted EPS “Appoximately $1.02”; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 30/03/2018 – NCLH, CBIO Lockups End, HTBX Announced: Equity Capital Markets; 02/05/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS ABOUT $1.02, EST. $1.02; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Load Factor and Pricing Continuing to Be Well Ahead of Prior Yr for the Remaining Quarters of 2018 and Throughout 2019

Smead Capital Management Inc, which manages about $762.03 million and $1.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 14,140 shares to 1.54M shares, valued at $75.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $107,437 activity.

Analysts await The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, up 2.44% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.41 per share. KR’s profit will be $335.44 million for 13.29 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by The Kroger Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “This Is the Largest Retailer in America After Walmart – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “52-Week Lows – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Fool.com published: “U.S. CBD Sales to Grow an Average of 107% Annually Through 2023 – The Motley Fool” on July 14, 2019. More interesting news about The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Kroger Gains Edge, Food 4 Less Brings Home Delivery Service – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Different Faces of Dollar General – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 14,686 shares. Eubel Brady And Suttman Asset Management has invested 2.23% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). General American reported 1.01% stake. Buckingham Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Raymond James Trust Na reported 121,180 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Ftb Advsr has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Guardian Life Ins Of America invested in 2,300 shares. Lincoln National, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 11,353 shares. Moreover, Geode Mngmt Limited Company has 0.08% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Contravisory Invest Management holds 147,828 shares or 1.41% of its portfolio. Goodwin Daniel L accumulated 0.33% or 29,600 shares. First Mercantile Tru Co holds 0.04% or 6,660 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsrs owns 406 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 0% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Park Oh stated it has 0.03% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold NCLH shares while 103 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 198.10 million shares or 1.05% less from 200.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Fred Alger Mgmt has 0.15% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Gsa Cap Prns Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.05% or 8,273 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity Research invested 0% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability Co owns 5,514 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Md accumulated 0.17% or 20.94M shares. Ing Groep Nv owns 10,864 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Geode Capital Management Limited Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 3.13 million shares. Landscape Capital Ltd Liability Corporation, a New Jersey-based fund reported 119,440 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky owns 296,769 shares. 104,636 are held by Arrowstreet Lp. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust reported 27,833 shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank owns 9,378 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Company invested in 22,568 shares. Quantbot LP owns 71,873 shares.

Capital Management Corp, which manages about $401.58M and $363.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 5,121 shares to 39,014 shares, valued at $9.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 86,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 259,395 shares, and cut its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL).

More notable recent Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Carnival’s Nose Dive Was Predictable – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2019, also Zacks.com with their article: “Is Norwegian Cruise (NCLH) a Great Stock for Value Investors? – Zacks.com” published on March 07, 2019, Zacks.com published: “Factors to Aid Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) in Q1 Earnings – Zacks.com” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Announces Enhancements to its Norwegian Cruise Line Brand’s 2019 and 2020 Itinerary Deployments to Capitalize on Strong Global Demand Environment – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 18, 2018.