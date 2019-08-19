As Kroger Co (KR) Share Price Declined, Holder Contrarius Investment Management LTD Lowered Its Holding; As Berry Global Group (BERY) Stock Value Declined, Holder Three Peaks Capital Management Cut by $702,038 Its Stake

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) by 27.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc sold 13,246 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.32% . The institutional investor held 34,393 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, down from 47,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $39.99. About 374,859 shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q Adj EPS 84c; 11/05/2018 – Global Flexible Industrial Packaging Market, 2022 – Key Vendors are Berry Global, Greif, LC Packaging, Mondi Group & Sonoco Products Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/03/2018 Paula A. Sneed Elected to the Board of Directors of Berry Global Group, Inc; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q Net $90M

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 53.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold 33,352 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 29,277 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $720,000, down from 62,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $23.03. About 3.68M shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 23/03/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: Source denies report that Target, Kroger are discussing merger; 23/05/2018 – Supermarket chain Kroger to gobble up mealkit seller Home Chef; 23/05/2018 – KROGER CO -; 23/03/2018 – TGT: Target, Kroger discussing potential merger, Fast Company re; 16/04/2018 – Rob Portman: In Cincinnati, Portman Joins Kroger in Announcing New Employee Benefits Because of Tax Reform; 14/03/2018 – Supervalu: 8 Stores to Be Sold to Kroger Mid-Atlantic; 20/04/2018 – Kroger Completes Sale of Convenience Store Business to EG Group; 17/05/2018 – KROGER PARTNERS WITH OCADO TO SERVE CUSTOMERS ANYTHING, ANYTIME; 08/03/2018 – Kroger 4Q EPS 96c; 23/03/2018 – Supermarket News: No truth to Kroger-Target merger talks

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold BERY shares while 100 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 115.94 million shares or 0.28% less from 116.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Invest Mngmt has invested 0% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). First Bankshares Of Omaha holds 0.23% or 62,178 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Services Inc holds 0.01% or 51,608 shares. 1,327 are held by Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 3,237 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Massachusetts Fin Serv Company Ma holds 3.09 million shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability Co holds 1,606 shares. Driehaus Management Limited Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 11,159 shares. Ellington Management Gru Limited Liability Corp reported 10,300 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management Incorporated reported 0.02% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Frontfour Cap Grp Inc Lc stated it has 4.72% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Lomas Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 6.82% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). American Interest Gru Inc has 2,692 shares. Sei Invests reported 19,642 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited reported 10,911 shares.

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27 million and $339.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transunion by 6,916 shares to 93,035 shares, valued at $6.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,191 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,763 shares, and has risen its stake in Fortive Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trustmark Comml Bank Department stated it has 30,335 shares. Bridgeway Incorporated accumulated 1.16 million shares. Edge Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 420 shares. Bahl Gaynor Incorporated accumulated 146,401 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Focused Wealth Inc invested 0.03% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Motco holds 0% or 1,135 shares in its portfolio. Norinchukin Financial Bank The reported 0.05% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Cap Investment Counsel accumulated 24,950 shares. The Connecticut-based Sasco Ct has invested 3.41% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Tortoise Inv Lc holds 75 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Korea Inv accumulated 869,458 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 510,800 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Community Bancshares Na has 370 shares. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 79,647 shares. First Interstate Financial Bank holds 0.01% or 2,516 shares.

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $107,437 activity.

