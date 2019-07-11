As Kroger Co (KR) Market Value Declined, Sasco Capital Has Lifted Stake by $4.02 Million; Caesars Entmt (CZR) Market Valuation Declined While Monarch Alternative Capital LP Lowered by $16.08 Million Its Holding

Sasco Capital Inc increased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 12.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sasco Capital Inc bought 167,634 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.48 million shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.38M, up from 1.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sasco Capital Inc who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $21.76. About 6.05M shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has risen 1.94% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 23/03/2018 – TARGET, KROGER ARE SAID IN POSSIBLE MERGER TALKS: FAST COMPANY; 19/03/2018 – NYC Comptroller: Statement from NYC Comptroller Scott M. Stringer on Kroger’s Announcement to Cease Selling Firearms; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Washington-Beijing trade talks; Kroger bets on automation; 24/05/2018 – lmagination TV Inc. Announces Sponsors for the First Ever “Music Bash at Taste of Cincinnati™” Sunday, May 27, 2018; 17/05/2018 – OCADO OCDO.L CFO SAYS KROGER PARTNERSHIP IS A “QUANTUM DIFFERENCE” THAN PREVIOUS DEALS; 23/03/2018 – THERE IS ‘NO TRUTH’ TO TARGET-KROGER MERGER REPORT – CNBC, CITING; 07/03/2018 – Kroger to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 08/03/2018 – BOXED IS SAID TO REJECT KROGER’S $400 MILLION PURCHASE OFFER; 23/04/2018 – The Kroger Co. and Cardinal Health to Co-Host Drug Take-Back Events Across 26 States on April 28; 17/05/2018 – Kroger Partners With U.K.’s Ocado (Video)

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 65.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp sold 2.01M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.05M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.13M, down from 3.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $11.85. About 12.77 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 26.85% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 13/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s AI Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – TO PROVIDE BRAND LICENSING, CONSULTING SERVICES FOR CASINO, TO BE NAMED HARRAH’S NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CASINO; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE BOTH PROPERTIES UNDER TERMS OF LONG-TERM LEASES BETWEEN CO, VICI; 01/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Recognized by CIO as One of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Rev $1.9B; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corp. to run its first non-gaming resorts in Dubai; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Share Repurchase Authorization Of Up To $500 Million; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – QTRLY SHR $2.48; 04/04/2018 – Chris Carey Advisors Named “Turnaround Consultant Of The Year”

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp, which manages about $6.62 billion and $1.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 385,500 shares to 3.09 million shares, valued at $871.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Group Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Ameritas Invest Prtn invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Tru Of Vermont holds 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) or 174 shares. Ameriprise owns 0.01% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 1.44 million shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv owns 584,202 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Oaktree LP owns 15.25M shares or 2.52% of their US portfolio. Tower Research Capital Ltd (Trc) holds 0.03% or 52,695 shares. Silver Point Limited Partnership holds 16.23M shares or 19.84% of its portfolio. Cleararc Cap holds 14,970 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Lorber David A holds 4.71% or 19,711 shares in its portfolio. 32,762 are held by Quantbot L P. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 23,337 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association stated it has 92,702 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Eaton Vance Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 732,696 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc reported 40,550 shares.

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 150.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.75% EPS growth.

