As Kroger Co (KR) Market Value Declined, Contrarius Investment Management LTD Has Cut Holding; Springowl Associates Trimmed Its Stake in Papa Johns Intl (PZZA) by $2.17 Million

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 53.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold 33,352 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 29,277 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $720,000, down from 62,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $22.23. About 7.31 million shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 08/03/2018 – KROGER: GROSS MARGINS WILL DECLINE `SOMEWHAT’ IN 2018; 15/03/2018 – Aim Exploration (AEXE) and US Highland, Inc. Raised $32M Investment From Kroger; 23/03/2018 – Supermarket News: No truth to Kroger-Target merger talks; 23/03/2018 – Dan DeBaun: Source denies report that Target, Kroger are discussing merger; 23/04/2018 – Kroger Launches Sustainability Lives Here; 20/04/2018 – Kroger into Accelerated Share Repurchase Pact With Goldman Sachs; 17/05/2018 – Kroger’s Big, Risky Bet on Grocery Delivery; 17/05/2018 – KROGER PRESENTATION ENDS; 23/03/2018 – THERE IS NO TRUTH TO REPORT ON TARGET CORP AND KROGER CO MULLING MERGER; 16/03/2018 – Kroger to Stop Selling Publications About Assault-Style Firearms

Springowl Associates Llc decreased its stake in Papa Johns Intl Inc (PZZA) by 51.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc sold 41,817 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% . The hedge fund held 39,287 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08 million, down from 81,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Papa Johns Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.97% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $43.24. About 897,292 shares traded or 6.07% up from the average. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Papa John’s International, Sanderson Farms, SandRidge Energy, SM Energy, U; 14/05/2018 – Champlain Investment Partners Buys 2.2% Position in Papa John’s; 19/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC PZZA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s 1Q Rev $427.4M; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC – REAFFIRMING ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OUTLOOK; 26/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S-STEVE COKE, INTERIM PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL & ACCOUNTING OFFICER, WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS VP INVESTOR RELATIONS AND STRATEGY; 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s Revenue, North American Same-Store Sales Fall in Latest Quarter — Earnings Review; 28/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Papa John’s CFO compensation withdrawn; 27/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Papa John’s, The New York Times; 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s 1Q EPS 50c

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shine Investment Advisory reported 248 shares stake. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 86,273 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Bb&T Secs Llc accumulated 506,904 shares. Poplar Forest Ltd Liability reported 2.39 million shares. Richard C Young And Limited owns 142,904 shares or 0.67% of their US portfolio. Ww Asset holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 74,299 shares. 135,839 are owned by Cibc Ww. Hilton Cap Limited Liability Co reported 0.01% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Moody Bancshares Tru Division reported 0.15% stake. Art Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 0.07% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Bokf Na owns 0.01% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 20,359 shares. Argi Ltd Company invested 0.02% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Stephens Incorporated Ar, Arkansas-based fund reported 106,218 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Ltd holds 51,184 shares. Benjamin F Edwards reported 8,097 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $107,437 activity.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 14,660 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $180.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Seadrill Ltd by 245,324 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.64M shares, and has risen its stake in Noble Corp Plc (NYSE:NE).

More notable recent The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Cincinnati stocks hammered as Dow suffers fourth-biggest drop – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on August 14, 2019, Fool.com published: “Where Will Costco Be in 10 Years? – Motley Fool” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Three Cincinnati companies made the prestigious Fortune Global 500 list – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Some Kroger (NYSE:KR) Shareholders Are Down 26% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Analysts await The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, up 2.44% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.41 per share. KR’s profit will be $335.41 million for 13.23 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by The Kroger Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Papa John’s higher after earnings miss – Seeking Alpha” on February 27, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Papa John’s Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Webcast and Conference Call – Business Wire” published on February 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PZZA Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on March 29, 2019. More interesting news about Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Papa John’s International Opens Its 2000th Restaurant Outside North America – Business Wire” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “4 Pizza Stocks On M&A Watch – Investorplace.com” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold PZZA shares while 43 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 26.64 million shares or 23.09% more from 21.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 97,318 were accumulated by Principal Financial Group Incorporated. Weiss Multi accumulated 10,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has invested 0.01% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). 15,282 are held by Texas Permanent School Fund. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated holds 0.01% or 379,135 shares in its portfolio. Amer Int has 58,660 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Llc holds 11,969 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Captrust Fincl Advsrs holds 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) or 50 shares. Capital Fund holds 0% or 7,763 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has 0.01% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Symons Cap Mgmt has 0.1% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 4,265 shares. Springowl Ltd Liability holds 2.8% or 39,287 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Port Associate reported 41,467 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 80,534 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada accumulated 0% or 93,392 shares.