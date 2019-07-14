As Kroger Co (KR) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Poplar Forest Capital Has Increased Position; Platinum Investment Management LTD Upped Holding in Intel (INTC) by $36.39 Million

Poplar Forest Capital Llc increased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 132.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc bought 1.36M shares as the company’s stock declined 12.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.39 million shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.81 million, up from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $21.89. About 6.05M shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has risen 1.94% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 23/04/2018 – Kroger Launches Sustainability Lives Here; 09/03/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: Cincinnati-made healthy sports drink to appear on Kroger shelves; 17/05/2018 – OCADO GROUP PLC OCDO.L – KROGER WILL RETAIN EXCLUSIVITY IN US CONDITIONAL ON IT MEETING MARKET SHARE TARGETS OR ORDERING AN AGREED NUMBER OF CFCS PER ANNUM; 17/05/2018 – OCADO GROUP PLC OCDO.L – ANNOUNCEMENT OF A PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT BETWEEN OCADO AND KROGER; 08/03/2018 – KROGER SEES IDENTICAL SUPERMARKET SALES GROWTH, EXCLUDING FUEL, TO RANGE FROM 1.5% TO 2.0% IN 2018; 06/04/2018 – Home Chef in sale talks with Kroger; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms One Class of Smith’s Food & Drug Centers, Inc. 1994-A; 23/03/2018 – TARGET AND KROGER MULL A MERGER – FAST COMPANY, CITING; 08/03/2018 – KROGER CO – EXPECTS CAPITAL INVESTMENTS, EXCLUDING MERGERS, ACQUISITIONS, AND PURCHASES OF LEASED FACILITIES, TO BE APPROXIMATELY $3.0 BILLION IN 2018; 16/04/2018 – Kroger Announces Industry-Leading Commitment to Associate Education and Lifelong Learning

Platinum Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 18.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd bought 686,616 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.39M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $235.93 million, up from 3.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.49B market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $49.92. About 20.15 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 04/05/2018 – Investor Intel: Lithium’s not so secret untapped supply; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those from Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 07/03/2018 – Sen. James Lankf: Senator Lankford Discusses Reforms for Security Clearance in Open Intel Hearing; 26/04/2018 – Tesla’s Autopilot Hit With More Turmoil as Leader Departs for Intel; 15/05/2018 – l-COM 2018: Ekimetrics won the Intel challenge hackathon final showcasing its consultants’ excellence in Data Science; 09/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the March 12, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Intel Corporation; 23/05/2018 – Macron’s guest-list included Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, IBM’s Virginia Rometty, Intel’s Brian Krzanich, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and a raft of other big hitters in the corporate world; 12/03/2018 – Fox News: BREAKING: GOP-led House Intel finds no evidence of collusion between #Trump campaign and Russia; 26/04/2018 – Intel: Keller Joins From Tesla; 08/05/2018 – Inbox: Senate Intel Committee Releases Unclassified 1st Installment in Russia Report, Updated Recommendations on Election Security

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $352,535 activity.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $22.00B and $4.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qiagen Nv by 13,882 shares to 60,887 shares, valued at $2.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 442,607 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,437 shares, and cut its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 70,784 are held by Schmidt P J Invest Mgmt. Aqr Capital Llc reported 15.92 million shares. Foster And Motley has 0.98% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 126,742 shares. 164,549 were reported by Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Incorporated. Blackrock has 0.7% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 58,987 are owned by Perkins Coie. Manchester Cap Management Lc has 0.31% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 45,444 shares. Levin Cap Strategies Ltd Partnership stated it has 10,730 shares. Cardinal Capital holds 377,235 shares. The Washington-based Garde has invested 0.27% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Paradigm Asset Management Company Ltd Liability Corporation holds 77,450 shares. Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability Co stated it has 247,961 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Compton Ri stated it has 53,737 shares or 1.25% of all its holdings. Ftb Advsr Incorporated owns 1.45% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 338,537 shares. Bridges Invest Mgmt accumulated 72,970 shares.

Poplar Forest Capital Llc, which manages about $919.26 million and $1.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 33,584 shares to 1.50M shares, valued at $64.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise C by 92,244 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.40M shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $107,437 activity.

