As Kroger Co (KR) Market Valuation Declined, Johnson Financial Group Trimmed Its Stake; As Enova Intl (ETM) Market Valuation Declined, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Boosted Holding by $718,630

Johnson Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 46.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc sold 17,632 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,200 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $497,000, down from 37,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $21.5. About 7.38M shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has risen 1.94% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 17/05/2018 – Ocado Entering U.S. Market Through Technology Deal With Kroger — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – Kroger: After-Tax Proceeds of Deal Total $1.7 Billion; 08/03/2018 – Kroger 4Q Net $854M; 17/05/2018 – Ocado’s Owners Hit the Jackpot With Kroger Shopping Trip; 23/03/2018 – TARGET AND KROGER MULL A MERGER – FAST COMPANY, CITING; 25/05/2018 – Kroger is buying a meal-kit company called Home Chef; 20/04/2018 – Kroger Announces $1.2 B Accelerated Shr Repurchase Program; 17/05/2018 – Kroger inks Ocado grocery delivery deal to battle Amazon threat; 23/03/2018 – Supermarket News: No truth to Kroger-Target merger talks; 17/05/2018 – Kroger Counters Amazon’s Grocery Offensive With Ocado Alliance

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Enova Intl Inc (ETM) by 528.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought 32,665 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.67% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 38,850 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $887,000, up from 6,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in Enova Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $787.17 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $5.68. About 601,510 shares traded. Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) has declined 12.19% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETM News: 03/05/2018 – UNITED STATES TRAFFIC NETWORK – NEW DEAL INCLUDES EQUITY POSITION FOR ENTERCOM IN USTN; 26/04/2018 – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth, Telemundo 39 And Entercom Announce Multi-Year Media Partnership

Analysts await The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, up 2.44% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.41 per share. KR’s profit will be $335.57M for 12.80 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by The Kroger Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

