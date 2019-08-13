As Kroger Co (Call) (KR) Stock Value Declined, Two Sigma Securities Lowered Holding by $472,800; Lowes Cos (LOW) Shareholder Guyasuta Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake by $386,950

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 1.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc sold 3,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 205,845 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.53 million, down from 209,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $97.47. About 2.08M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S SAYS ENCOURAGED BY STRONG SALES MOMENTUM SEEN AS WEATHER IMPROVED- CONF CALL; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Supply More Than 20 Branded Water-Treatment Products to Lowe’s; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s: Board Initiates Search for Successor to CEO Niblock; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s: Prolonged Unfavorable Weather Led to Delayed Spring Selling Season; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S SAYS NIBLOCK PLANS TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT, CEO; 24/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Lowe’s Rtgs Unaffctd By Actvst Invstr, New CEO; 23/03/2018 – Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s 1Q Net $988M; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S SAYS FORMED COMMITTEE TO LEAD CEO SEARCH; COMMITTEE CHAIRED BY DAVID BATCHELDER, DIRECTOR RECOMMENDED BY ACTIVIST INVESTOR D.E. SHAW; 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR LOWE SPEECH: LIVE

Two Sigma Securities Llc decreased its stake in Kroger Co (Call) (KR) by 52.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Sigma Securities Llc sold 19,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The hedge fund held 17,900 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $440,000, down from 37,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Sigma Securities Llc who had been investing in Kroger Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $23.1. About 3.62 million shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 17/05/2018 – KROGER PRESENTATION ENDS; 12/03/2018 – Kroger and Instacart Expand Partnership; 17/05/2018 – lnstacart faces new challenge with Kroger/Ocado tie-up; 23/03/2018 – Kroger (KR), Target (TGT) Merger Rumors Aren’t True – CNBC; 08/03/2018 – Kroger Sees 2018 EPS $1.95-EPS $2.15; 20/04/2018 – Energy-Saving Programs at Ralphs Help Earn 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award; 23/03/2018 – Supermarket News: No truth to Kroger-Target merger talks; 03/05/2018 – Kroger Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – OCADO OCDO.L CFO SAYS KROGER PARTNERSHIP IS A “QUANTUM DIFFERENCE” THAN PREVIOUS DEALS; 19/04/2018 – Ralphs Grocery Company Commits to Creating Safer Communities by Joining Effort to Combat Opioid Abuse

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goelzer Mngmt reported 0.39% stake. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.09% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Private Advisor Gru Ltd Com reported 27,945 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.1% or 348,808 shares in its portfolio. Hap Trading Ltd reported 0.04% stake. Lenox Wealth Mngmt Inc holds 0.19% or 25,396 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Prtn owns 0.02% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 14,059 shares. Lifeplan Financial Group reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Intrust Bancorp Na has 0.18% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 29,318 shares. 1,491 are held by Acadian Asset Lc. Murphy Mngmt, a New Jersey-based fund reported 24,040 shares. Finance Counselors Inc owns 36,263 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) invested 0.27% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Bahl Gaynor Incorporated reported 146,401 shares stake. Park Corporation Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 21,778 shares.

More notable recent The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Kroger Co.: Right Store, Right Price – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Looking At The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Retail Stocks to Buy That Are Getting It Done – Investorplace.com” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Kroger: Recession-Resistant Consumer Staples Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Three Cincinnati companies made the prestigious Fortune Global 500 list – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $107,437 activity.

Analysts await The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, up 2.44% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.41 per share. KR’s profit will be $335.56 million for 13.75 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by The Kroger Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

Two Sigma Securities Llc, which manages about $11.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gap Inc (Put) (NYSE:GPS) by 15,000 shares to 28,300 shares, valued at $741,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nucor Corp (Call) (NYSE:NUE) by 15,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (Put) (NYSE:CRM).

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “CoreLogic Reports U.S. Overall Delinquency Rate Remains Steady at 20-Year Low in May – Business Wire” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Income Investors Look At Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Before Its Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Forbes.com published: “NYSE Stocks With Little Or No Debt, Low P/E’s And Paying 3%+ Dividends – Forbes” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lowe’s goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE gives notice to Ferrellgas about low stock price – Kansas City Business Journal” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ami Inv Mgmt Inc accumulated 2,000 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Limited Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 11,585 shares. Greatmark Prns Incorporated, a Georgia-based fund reported 64,278 shares. Boston Limited invested in 0.2% or 36,564 shares. Bontempo Ohly Cap Mgmt reported 24,584 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Edge Wealth Management Ltd Com has invested 0% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Welch Grp Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 957 shares. Los Angeles Cap Equity Incorporated reported 538,391 shares stake. Granite Invest Limited Liability holds 6,000 shares. Trustmark Commercial Bank Trust Department stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Thomasville Bank & Trust holds 0.24% or 11,863 shares in its portfolio. Winslow Evans & Crocker has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Oakbrook Invests Limited Com reported 49,926 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Earnest Prtn Limited Company has 0% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $2.02 EPS, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58B for 12.06 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. WARDELL LISA W bought $23,725 worth of stock or 250 shares. Shares for $950,538 were bought by Ellison Marvin R on Friday, May 24.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $984.22M and $897.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Michaels Cos Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 39,870 shares to 174,720 shares, valued at $2.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,452 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).