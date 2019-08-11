As Kroger Co (Call) (KR) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Bank Of America Has Decreased Stake; Ross Stores (ROST) Holder Aperio Group Has Increased Its Holding by $1.12 Million as Share Price Rose

Bank Of America Corp decreased its stake in Kroger Co (Call) (KR) by 64.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of America Corp sold 165,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 90,000 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21M, down from 255,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of America Corp who had been investing in Kroger Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $23.32. About 8.26M shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 25/05/2018 – Top VC deals: Kroger buys Home Chef, PayPal buys iZettle and Rover raises $155 million; 20/04/2018 – Kroger Sale Includes 762 Convenience Stores; 20/04/2018 – Kroger Completes Sale of Convenience Store Business to EG Group for $2.15 Billion; 23/05/2018 – Kroger Beefs Up Amazon Response With $200 Million Meal-Kit Deal; 20/04/2018 – Kroger into Accelerated Share Repurchase Pact With Goldman Sachs; 20/04/2018 – KROGER CO – ANNOUNCES $1.2 BLN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 08/03/2018 – Supermarket chain Kroger’s sales beat, but forecast disappoints; 16/04/2018 – Multicultural healthy food brand “Neilly’s” launches rice mixes at 1500 Kroger Supermarkets; 20/04/2018 – Kroger Completes Sale of Convenience Store Business to EG Group; 30/04/2018 – Kroger CEO on Walmart Competition, M&A, Inflation, Wages (Video)

Aperio Group Llc increased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 4.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aperio Group Llc bought 11,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 257,721 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.99M, up from 245,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aperio Group Llc who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $105.5. About 1.55 million shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING AUGUST 4, 2018, FORECASTING SAME STORE SALES TO BE UP 1% TO 2% OVER THE 13 WEEKS ENDED AUGUST 5, 2017; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Sees 1Q EPS $1.03-EPS $1.07; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores 4Q Net $450.7M; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores 4Q EPS $1.19; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018, COMPARABLE STORE SALES ARE FORECAST TO BE UP 1% TO 2%; 23/05/2018 – Ross Stores Announces Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: Comparable-Store Sales for 13 Weeks Ended Jan. 27 Rose 5% vs 4% Gain for Same Period in Prior Year; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: For 52 Weeks Ending Feb. 2, 2019, Same-Store Sales to Grow 1% to 2% on Top of 4% Gains in Each of Past 3 Years; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES SEES 1Q EPS $1.03 TO $1.07, EST. 99C; 13/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $88 TARGET PRICE

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $107,437 activity.

Bank Of America Corp, which manages about $643.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 13.84M shares to 13.86M shares, valued at $1.52B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 206,982 shares in the quarter, for a total of 357,349 shares, and has risen its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:SLAB).

Analysts await The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, up 2.44% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.41 per share. KR’s profit will be $335.50 million for 13.88 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by The Kroger Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

Aperio Group Llc, which manages about $7.06B and $23.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 1,584 shares to 92,927 shares, valued at $31.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chubb Limited by 15,490 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 390,059 shares, and cut its stake in Westrock Co.